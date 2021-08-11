Sister of murdered British backpacker dies in hospital while leading the fight for justice | UK News





The younger sister of the murdered British backpacker Hannah Witheridge died in a hospital while traveling to Thailand, despite a serious illness, leading a fight for justice for her brothers and sisters, investigations say.

Laura Daniels, a pediatric nurse, died in 2019 at the age of 30 after years of complications after surgery.

Their mother, Susan Withridge, wept at the hearing, saying: You don’t think you’ll lose one daughter and another. I loved her so much and I want her again.

She said that Daniels was so sick that fluid leaked out of her nose when she went to Thailand for the murder of her sister. Withridge told the Portsmouth Coroner’s Court.

According to the investigation, Daniels underwent surgery in 2011 for trigeminal neuralgia, which causes severe facial pain. Since then, she has undergone more than 50 other procedures and has suffered complications including meningitis, spinal fluid leaks, sepsis, and fluid accumulation in the brain.

She died at Southampton General Hospital in September 2019. At the time, she was pregnant and medical experts were unable to determine the exact cause of death. Coroner Rosamund Rhodes-Kemp recorded an open conclusion.

Her husband, Lewis Daniels, told the investigation that the sisters were not only brothers and sisters, but best friends and that his wife led Withridge’s campaign for justice despite health problems.

In a statement read for the investigation, he said: [her health troubles] Loras’s sister and best friend took her life in the most brutal way when she was killed while on vacation.

The tragic news that happened to Hannah changed our lives. The pain I felt was so indescribable that I could not even imagine what it must have been for my mother, father, and sister.

she [Laura] She led the fight for justice for her sister, went to Thailand to meet with Thai officials, and made a statement about Hannah to the press.

Daniels added: I can’t believe she was in such a strong position mentally. She just wanted to do it. She didn’t complain, she didn’t moan, and she did her day-to-day work as Laura.

Witherridge, a student from Hemsby, Norfolk, and fellow traveler David Miller, 24, who studied civil and structural engineering in Jersey, were killed on September 15, 2014, after being struck by a club on a beach on Koh Tao Island in southern Thailand. Post-mortem examination revealed that Withridge had been raped.

Two Burmese workers, Lin and Phyo (aka Win Zaw Htun), were sentenced to death for murder, but were told last year they would spend their lives in prison instead.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/aug/11/laura-daniels-sister-of-murdered-british-backpacker-dies-aged-30

