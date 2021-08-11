Wendys Burger Chain Opens UK Delivery Kitchen | Food and beverage industry





American burger chain Wendys will open a series of dark kitchens in the UK to cater to the growing demand from the home delivery market.

The company, which is returning to the UK for more than 20 years after the retreat, says it will open up to 10 delivery-only kitchens by the end of this year, some of which can be operated by trucks.

Abigail Pringle, president of Wendys International Business, said the dark kitchen site, operated through franchising with professional operator Reef, will form part of a plan that will eventually have up to 400 stores in the UK.

Wendys opened its first new British restaurant in Reading in June and plans to open five more by the end of the year. Outlets will open in East London in Stratford, Oxford and Croydon. The company is also in talks with 30 potential restaurant franchise partners to help with the expansion.

Pringle said the first store was doing well with customers ordering Wendy’s best-known products, including Frosty, a frozen dessert first launched in 1969.

She said the dark kitchen, initially all in London, will make a meaningful contribution to UK growth initiatives as part of reaching consumers through multiple channels.

UK Shipping [market] It has continued to grow year after year. Humans love convenience and will always be a part of what they want.

She said food from the dark kitchen, which is due to open in the first few weeks, will be delivered through Reefs partnerships with leading experts including Uber Eats and Deliveroo.

Wendys UK used a delivery-only kitchen after testing the concept in the US and Canada. In Canada, we’re also partnering with Reef, which operates a kitchen in what we call a truck, shipping container, or vessel that could be a repurposed warehouse or store.

In the UK, Pringle said Wendys would potentially consider a variety of locations, including trucks, rail arches and industrial parks.

Pringle said his return to the UK would be more successful than attempts before the 1980s as Wendy was fully committed to long-term growth in the UK, including a significant investment in company-owned restaurants.

Wendys was one of the first major brands to try dark kitchens on a large scale in the UK.

However, McDonalds piloted one site in Hounslow in 2019, and Wagamama plans to open about five more.

