Second US suitor bid for British aerospace manufacturer Meggitt | mergers and acquisitions





Defense and aerospace company Meggitt has received a second acquisition offer from a US competitor who values ​​the FTSE 250 manufacturer at $7.1 billion. This is a move that could spark another bidding race for the historic British company.

Meggitt, which makes wheels and brakes for military fighter jets, announced Wednesday that US aerospace company TransDigm has submitted an offer to acquire it for 900p per share.

That beats US competitor Parker Hannifin’s 800p per share offer, which last week valued Meggitt at $6.3 billion. The latest offer nearly doubled Meggitt stock before Parkers approached it.

Meggits’ Board of Directors has already encouraged Parkers to make proposals to shareholders. TransDigms bids are preliminary and non-binding, but a firm offer could spark a bidding war.

Meggitt’s share price rose 16% to 830p on Wednesday after the TransDigm approach went public. However, it still suggests that investors believe the deal is likely to close at a level below 900p.

It is the latest attempt by a potential foreign owner to acquire a UK listed company amid continuing concerns over the apparent undervaluation of UK companies. Some analysts cited concerns about Brexit as one of the factors holding back UK businesses.

In addition to competitor acquisitions, last year was notable for the number of deals, particularly backed by private equity investors. Supermarkets Asda and Morrisons, St Modwen Properties, private jet company Signature Aviation, fund managers Sanne and Equiniti, and infrastructure investor John Laing were all buy targets. Bargain hunters have also targeted the British aerospace industry, both senior and ultra electronics.

Wiltshire-based inhaler manufacturer Vectura is in the midst of an acquisition struggle between American tobacco company Philip Morris and private equity firm Carlyle.

Acquisitions of UK companies hit a 14-year high in value in the first seven months of 2021, partly due to relatively cheap valuations from the pandemic and Brexit.

A member of the FTSE 250 Midmarket Index, Meggitt employs 9,000 people worldwide, including 2,300 in the UK. It mainly produces parts including wheels, brakes and fire suppression systems for military and civilian jets such as the Lockheed Martins F-35 Lightning II aircraft.

Meggitt said next week she will publish a document detailing the deal Parkers is proposing. In the meantime, we have granted TransDigm equal access to information for due diligence purposes.

The company said it will evaluate whether TransDigm has made at least an equal commitment to Parker after committing to retain Meggits UK headquarters in Coventry and retain staff in research and development, product engineering and manufacturing operations. However, Parker is expected to cut an undisclosed number of jobs after the acquisition.

Meggits The two suitors are a relatively close match. With a market value of $34 billion ($24.5 billion), Transdigm generated revenues of $5.1 billion and profits of $653 million in 2020. This compares with a market value of $38.5 billion for Parkers in 2020 with revenues of $13.7 billion and profits of $1.2 billion.

Meggitt’s potential acquisition is likely to spark a UK government investigation, which is already considering US private equity investor Advent-backed Cobham’s takeover of Ultra Electronics and Chinese-owned Nexperia’s acquisition of Newport Wafer Fab. computer chip manufacturer. It is understood that the business secretary has an active interest in Cobams’ approach to Ultra, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson has personally directed a review of the wafer maker.

Rory Smith, an analyst at investment bank Investec, said Meggitts is likely to acquire Megxit from the UK stock market. But he warned of increased risks to happy unions, saying Britain’s political intervention was not unimaginable.

Sign up for our daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter @BusinessDesk.

A government spokesperson said: Under the Companies Act 2002, business assistants have the power to intervene in mergers and acquisitions that raise national security concerns.

Commercial deals remain largely a matter for the parties involved, but the government is closely monitoring the proposed takeover of Meggitt.

TransDigm did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

