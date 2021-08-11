Positive H sector for quarantine hotel capacity





Organizer Vivienne Stern told PIE News that there were previously concerns when students arrived that there would not be enough hotels to meet demand.

However, with India’s recent move to the UK’s amber list of countries, the pressure on the quarantine system is expected to decrease significantly.

Clear communication to help students understand what is required by UK quarantine rules is now very important going forward.

“Honestly, quarantine hotel capacity has been on our worry list for weeks, weeks, weeks, because the government was really worried that the hotel quarantine system didn’t have enough capacity to handle the influx of students this fall,” Stern told PIE. It was on top.

It has been a routine discussion for several weeks between ourselves and the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare and the Ministry of Education.

Fortunately, we are in a much more optimistic position than we were a few weeks ago. First of all, India’s drop off the red list means that the surge in students entering this fall will have far fewer issues for DHSC to deal with.

Stern added that DHSC did a really good job to see if capacity could be scaled up after discussions with UUKi and others.

We understand that we can scale further if demand appears to exceed the limits of capacity.

They made some adjustments to the hotel’s requirements, including things like the street. It will make a big difference. So we are still talking about 4 and 5 star hotels. They will still be luxury hotels, but they can bring more hotels into the system because the government has changed their requirements. “It’s really good news,” she added.

PIE contacted DHSC and asked exactly how many hotels had been signed, but did not provide exact numbers or hotel names.

A DHSC spokesperson told the PIE: “We closely monitor our managed quarantine services to ensure we have sufficient capacity for people arriving from risk list countries and to secure more rooms as needed.

We are continuing to communicate with local authorities and health services as we plan for changes in demand ahead of the new school year, such as the arrival of international students from red-listed countries.

UUKi is confident that if students need to book a hotel isolation package, they will be able to do so, Stern explained.

UUKi is closely monitoring the situation, working closely with the DHSC in case institutions start reporting problems with students booking quarantine packages.

Proving that we are open for business is very important.

David Pilsbury, Vice Chancellor of International Affairs at Coventry University, stressed the importance of showing that the UK is open to international students.

I think we understand why the government is concerned about universities being able to provide these services. And the last thing we absolutely need is that people don’t do it right.

Hope the stream gets more capacity, the capacity is spread a bit because some people will come later due to online. You can get pretty good results. He said it is very important to show that we are open for business, especially when Australia is closed.

DHSC has also provided H sector stakeholders with additional information on how the containment system works.

DHSC joined us in a webinar yesterday to provide the agency with more detailed information on how it operates, Stern said.

So, here’s what students need to do, how to get from A to B, and how the government will ensure that students are well looked after and staff are well-trained while in hotel quarantine. We have a really good system in place to protect our students, we have on-site medical services at each quarantine hotel, and we have a system that allows people in quarantine to enroll in a GP if: You need to do that.

Telephone counseling will be provided if students start feeling anxious or claustrophobic, she added.

So, the details are now getting clearer to universities and we can start thinking about how we can provide support to students in these isolated hotel situations to complement what governments are now doing. That’s what universities will now think, she added.

Students should be aware that they will still be placed in this potentially quarantined location for 10 days as quarantine is required.

However, others have warned that students from countries excluded from the UK Red List must still be quarantined when arriving in the UK, and that proper communication between universities and students is important.

UKCISA chief executive Anne Marie Graham said: “I think students should be aware of the potential for a 10-day quarantine as they still have to self-isolate.”

They need to be organized. They should talk to the agency and find out what support is available. You should be advised of moving to a safe quarantine at the point of entry, wearing a mask, and complying with travel regulations.

She added that you need to organize the idea of ​​how to get food, how to become self-reliant, and to prepare yourself for a 10-day quarantine.

