US consumer price hikes slow in July, a sign that inflation has peaked





WASHINGTON, Aug.11 (Reuters) – Consumer price increases in the United States slowed in July even as they remained at a 13-year annual high and there were tentative signs of inflation peaked as supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic work their way through the economy.

The data could provide some support to Fed officials who have repeatedly said that the current explosion in inflation is temporary and likely to fade as the handful of categories that have pushed inflation higher. months are recovering.

The consumer price index rose 0.5% last month after climbing 0.9% in June, the Labor Department said on Wednesday. In the 12 months to July, the CPI rose 5.4%. The month-over-month decline in the inflation rate was the largest in 15 months.

Price increases for used cars and trucks, which have accounted for a disproportionate share of the increase in inflation in recent months, rose 0.2%, a sharp drop from the increase of 10. 5% of the previous month. Airline ticket prices also edged down 0.1%.

Excluding the volatile components of food and energy, the CPI rose 0.3% after increasing 0.9% in June. This is the smallest gain in four months and the first deceleration in core CPI since February.

Core CPI rose 4.3% year-on-year after advancing 4.5% in June. Annual inflation rates have been lifted by the disappearance of last spring’s low readings from the CPI calculation, but these so-called base effects are leveling off.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast that the headline CPI would rise 0.5% and the core CPI would rise 0.4%. US Treasury prices fell after the data was released.

“It fits the Fed narrative and they can pretty much stick with their current strategy,” said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at Cresset Capital Management in Chicago.

AS SOME PRICES DECREASE, OTHERS INCREASE

The US Federal Reserve is paying close attention to price pressures as it considers when to start cutting its huge bond holdings and how soon to start raising rates near zero. He also remains on the lookout for any signs that price pressures may spread.

Inflation “appears to have peaked” and is expected to fall again in the coming months, Richmond Fed Chairman Thomas Barkin told Reuters on Wednesday. Read more

Even though inflation has peaked, it is expected to remain elevated until part of 2022. There were also possible hints that mounting price pressures might not ease off quickly, as other sectors saw the gains. price to maintain or accelerate.

New vehicle prices rose 1.7%, the third consecutive month of gains above 1.5%. A global semiconductor shortage that has dampened auto production has deprived automakers of inventory and could continue to drive price increases in the months to come.

Housing and energy prices have also risen, while recent price hikes for bars and restaurants have shown no signs of slowing down. They rose 0.8% in July, the fourth month of accelerating earnings, and an indication that a continuing shortage of workers and rising wages are being passed on.

The speed of the economic recovery has caused a mismatch between supply and demand with consumers supported by low interest rates and nearly $ 6 trillion in government aid.

The vaccination campaign in the United States, with nearly 170 million Americans immune to COVID-19, and the arrival of summer with fewer restrictions compared to last year, has caused an increase in the request for air travel, hotel and motel accommodation. Hotel room rates rose 6% in July.

The Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, the basic personal consumption expenditure price index, jumped 3.5% in June, the largest gain since December 1991.

