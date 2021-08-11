US Allows Appeal of UK Decision Against Julian Assanges Extradition – POLITICO





LONDON A UK court on Wednesday granted the US power to appeal a decision not to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the US on charges of espionage.

Wednesday’s ruling means the United States can challenge a decision issued in January by British District Judge Vanessa Baraitser who deduced that the United States was at risk of suicide.

The January decision relied on evidence from Michael Kopelman, a professor of neuropsychiatry at King’s College London, later found to have misled the courts by concealing that Assange had two children while on the run.

Judge Tim Holroyde, sitting with fellow Judith Farbey, concluded on Wednesday that Baraitser had made a mistake in making a decision based on Kopelman’s evidence.

Holroyde worked with the US government to call for further investigation into Assanges mental health.

Given the importance of the judicial administration of the courts to be able to answer the impartiality of expert witnesses, in my view, more detailed and critical consideration should have been given to the reasons. [Kopelmans] The judge said an understandable human reaction resulted in a misleading report.

A full appeal hearing is scheduled to take place in the High Court on October 27 and 28.

Since 2019, Assange has been detained by the police from the Ecuadorian embassy in London and has been imprisoned in Belmarsi prison for violating bail conditions.

He was wanted by the United States for espionage and computer hacking linked to WikiLeaks, and in 2010 and 2011, he posted confidential documents on the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq and foreign affairs that leaked hundreds of thousands of US government documents.

Speaking outside the High Court after preliminary hearings on Wednesday, Assanges partner Stella Moris said the court should consider the safety of her family.

What hasn’t been discussed today, she said, is why my safety, the safety of our children, and Julian’s life are so terrifying. The constant threats and intimidation that we have endured over the years have terrified us and terrified Julian for over a decade.

Clair Dobbin, an attorney representing the US government, told the High Court that the need for an Assanges mental health investigation has significantly increased given the activists trying to avoid lawsuits.

If there’s one instance where you need a cool, trustworthy but most importantly impartial expert opinion, it’s this one, she said.

