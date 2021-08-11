How the hot UK labor market drives interest rate forecasts





Financial markets expect the Bank of England to raise rates as early as next spring as evidence grows that the hot UK labor market is fueling wage and price inflation.

Prior to the central bank’s hawkish move at last week’s meeting, traders first expected interest rates to rise from a historical low of 0.1% to 0.25% by the end of 2022. But in the weeks after the meeting they set a price. Changes between the February and May next year meetings.

The bank’s Monetary Policy Committee places the labor market at the center of its judgment and, unlike many economists, thinks unemployment is now peaking.

“If the bank is right and unemployment has already peaked, it will raise interest rates,” said Christian Schultz, chief economist at investment bank Citi. [interest rates] in February.”

Data released after the BoE meeting does not suggest that the labor market is cooling down in July as the delta coronavirus strain spread across the UK.

In a monthly report on labor market trends, advisory firm KPMG and the Recruitment & Employment Confederation said job placements barely declined from record levels in June, particularly in previously vulnerable areas in London, where COVID-19 has hit. found to have increased. Employment was the worst hit.

With staff availability low and businesses in all sectors facing significant hiring challenges, the KPMG/REC survey shows that the number of employers reporting a pay increase in July has risen for the fourth year in a row.

“This is a great time to find a new job,” said Kate Shoesmith, REC Vice President, and recruiters are struggling to meet employers’ needs.

However, the BoE is concerned that higher salaries will force businesses to raise prices and question central projections that inflation will ease in 2022 after peaking near 4% later this year.

The MPC said last week that it will “closely monitor incoming evidence regarding the development of the labor market, particularly the widespread measures of unemployment and job insecurity.” [in the economy] and underlying wage pressure”.

The committee was willing to ignore what it thought was a temporary “friction” created by some divisions suddenly opening up and many companies looking for employees at the same time. But he added that he would be concerned about the widespread evidence that a staffing shortage leads to wage inflation.

At the August meeting, the BoE’s regional representatives noted a “shortage of heavy-duty delivery drivers” and a broader shortage of people looking for work, but other data released after the meeting showed that the surge in vacancies was far broader than logistics. appeared.

According to job advertisement data from Adzuna, a recruitment site announced by the National Statistical Office, online job advertisements in all categories exceeded the 2019 level.

Tony Wilson, director of the Institute for Employment Studies, said the latest evidence from the labor market suggests that the unemployment rate is likely to fall from the 4.8% recorded by ONS in the March-May quarter.

“Given the high demand, the big challenge will be bringing more people back to the labor market, helping the long-term unemployed. [find jobs] It also helps people who lose or change jobs get new jobs faster,” he said.

However, this view will depend on whether COVID-19 is under control and the economy can continue its rapid recovery in the fall. British economist Samuel Tombs at consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics said an increase in cases and hospitalizations would slow economic growth and could force the BoE to ease again if the pandemic worsens in the fall. said there is

“Unlike last winter, the MPC will first ease policy by cutting bank interest rates instead of expanding quantitative easing,” Tombs said.

One of the traditional escape valves for the UK economy during labor shortages has been migration, especially under the EU’s rules of freedom of movement.

But it’s hard to know whether the immigrant shortage is exacerbating the labor shortage, according to Madeleine Sumson, director of the Oxford University’s Immigration Observatory. She said the coronavirus has undermined the credibility of migration statistics.

While it is likely that there were no sudden exodus of foreigners during the pandemic, Sumption said, “It is certainly true that something very extreme happened in 2020. [inward] There were migrations and much less. . . It’s a big departure from the previous pattern.”

Treasury officials are quick to dismiss proposals that Brexit and the migrant worker shortage are causing a labor shortage, perhaps with the exception of London, but Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is concerned about the consequences. He told his friends that rising inflation and perhaps interest rates are his biggest concerns, adding to the pressure on public finances from rising government debt repayment costs.

The BoE’s hope is that the end of next month’s vacation plans will remove some of the labor market heat this fall. As the government withdraws aid, businesses will have to lay off or lay off hundreds of thousands of previously hired workers.

MPC’s assumption that the end of the job assistance plan will help more people find jobs and reduce pressure on wages and prices supports MPC’s guidance that only “adequate” increases in interest rates will be needed over the next three years.

It believes there is a “significant downturn in the labor market” beneath the hot surface, but would like to see more evidence of cooling after the summer, so it could remain easing on inflation for the rest of 2021.

