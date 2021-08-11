COVID-19: The UK has reported 29,612 new coronavirus cases and 104 deaths. UK News





According to recent government statistics, the UK recorded an additional 29,612 new COVID-19 cases and 104 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

This number is the highest daily COVID-19 death toll since March 12, when 175 were recorded, compared to 23,510 coronavirus-related deaths and 146 coronavirus-related deaths reported on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, there were 29,312 confirmed cases and 119 deaths.

Meanwhile, the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine was 37,511, bringing the total to 47,129,400 (89.1% of the adult population).

And 151,143 were stabbed a second time, meaning 39,839,709 (75.3%) had received two doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

Health Minister Sajid Javid said plans for a fall booster jab were underway, but Professor Adam Finn of the Joint Committee on Vaccines and Immunizations said it would target a relatively small number of people.

“We’ve been asked for advice on who can get boosters if it turns out that they need to provide boosters,” he told BBC Breakfast.

“I think it’s becoming very clear that there are a small number of people who are likely to have an inadequate immune response to the first two doses. They are being treated for cancer, bone marrow transplants or organ transplants,” he said.

Professor Finn also said the vaccine rollout has been extended to 16 and 17 years old because there are fewer serious cases in the age group.

On Tuesday night, NHS staff and their families watched a free concert at London’s O2 Arena as the Gorillas returned to the stage.

The band has performed in front of a live audience for the first time since October 2018 and hosted O2’s first official live event since March 2020.

Image: The O2 Stadium fills for the first time as Gorillaz hosts a free gig for NHS staff and their families on Tuesday night. Photo: Luke Dyson

Concert audiences had to show a negative test for COVID-19 in order to attend.

Gorillaz has celebrated more than 20 years of her career with a setlist spanning seven albums, inviting Robert Smith from The Cure, former Joy Division and New Order star Peter Hook, rapper Slowthai and Shaun Ryder from Happy Mondays to the stage.

Meanwhile, Facebook has deleted hundreds of accounts linked to a coronavirus vaccine disinformation network operating in Russia.

Advertising agency Fazze tried to pay social media influencers to repost false information about Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines, including claims that the AstraZeneca jab will turn people into chimpanzees.

The conspiracy came to light after 65 Facebook profiles and 243 Instagram accounts were banned after exposing offers from influencers in France and Germany and tracking Fazze.

