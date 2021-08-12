The UK lobby regulator is investigating emails sent by Philip Hammond on behalf of the bank.





Philip Hammond Update

UK lobbying regulators are investigating whether former Prime Minister Philip Hammond should have signed up as a lobbyist when he contacted a senior finance official to promote software devised by a bank he advises.

In July 2020, Hammond sent an email to Charles Roxburgh, Assistant Undersecretary of the Treasury, to promote OakNorth Bank’s proposal to give the government free access to a “Covid Stress Test Tool” for evaluating corporate borrowers.

After leaving the government last year, the former prime minister joined SoftBank-backed OakNorth’s advisory board in early 2020.

The Registrar’s Office of Lobbyist Consultants, which aims to ensure transparency in the work of lobbyists dealing with government, has confirmed that registrar Harry Rich is investigating Hammond.

Prosecutors told the Financial Times that they would “publish a summary of the case as soon as the investigation is complete.”

Under the 2014 law establishing offices, persons and organizations lobbying a minister or permanent secretary must register with it.

Lobbying regulations have been scrutinized after it was revealed in March that former Prime Minister David Cameron lobbied for Greensill Capital, a supply chain finance company that went bankrupt.

Hammond’s spokesperson said the email to Roxburgh did not trigger a registration requirement under UK lobbying rules, as his role at OakNorth involved only “strategic development” and “promotion of the bank to potential corporate customers” and not lobbying. said.

“Contact with HM Treasury. . . It was purely incidental to his role as a member of the Advisory Board and therefore . . . The registrar’s guidance could not be registered,” the spokesperson added.

When asked about Rich’s investigation, a Hammond spokesperson said:

The UK Lobbying Rules include a registration exemption for “accidental” lobbying contacts, meaning “minor companionship” to everyday business activities that are not lobbying. The lobbying regulator said on its website that the exemption was “narrow”.

Francis Ingham, secretary-general of PRCA, a public relations trade association that has urged tighter lobbying rules, described Hammond’s reliance on a waiver as “legitimate,” adding that it was “clearly intolerable for the average person to scrutinize.”

“People have a legitimate right to expect former ministers and senators not to engage in this kind of unreported activity,” Ingham added.

Hammond’s paid advisory work for OakNorth was contracted through his consulting firm, Matrix Partners.

The new bank is run by Rishi Khosla, who hosted a June party for major Conservative party donors attended by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

A July email from Hammond to Roxburgh included an OakNorth presentation on a Covid stress testing toolkit that the Treasury has free access to.

In an email obtained by the Sunday Telegraph, Hammond said OakNorth was very eager to get the presentation to “the right people” in the Treasury.

suggestion

Hammond’s correspondence came after a July meeting between the financial management and representatives of OakNorth.

According to official disclosures, Roxburgh later met OakNorth in August.

The Treasury said it considered OakNorth’s offer “in the usual way” and ultimately rejected it.

A spokesperson for Hammond said: “OakNorth’s offer of free technology access and Lord Hammond’s follow-up are both motivated by a desire to support the national epidemic response effort and contain no personal or financial reward elements.”

