UK Judge Supports US Appeal in Assange Extradition Case | Julian Assange News





A UK judge grants the US government additional grounds to appeal a refusal to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange after arguing that the initial ruling was based on a witness who misled the court.

Two judges on Wednesday agreed to grant US officials permission to expand their grounds for appealing Baraitser’s decision to block the extradition.

District Judge Vanessa Baraitser refused in January to grant Washington’s request for Assange to stand trial in the United States on espionage charges, saying he was at serious risk of suicide.

However, attorney Clair Dobbin, representing the US government which is appealing the decision, said the judge did not weigh the weight of expert evidence concluding that Assange was not a suicide risk.

Instead, the judge relied on evidence presented by Assanges psychiatric expert Michael Kopelman, Dobbin told the High Court in London.

She said Kopelman admitted to misleading the court by concealing that his client fathered children while locked up in the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

She really needed to ask herself why he was willing to cheat on her, Dobbin told Justices Timothy Holroyde and Judith Farbey at a preliminary appeal hearing.

Experts are not allowed to mislead for any reason.

Full hearing in October

Justice Holroyde said it was unusual for an appeals court to reconsider evidence from an expert witness when it was accepted by a lower court.

But he said it was questionable the appeals court could make a different assessment, given that a key expert failed to disclose what he knew about Assanges’s relationship with his partner Stella Moris.

In my opinion, it can be argued that the DJ (district judge) made a mistake, he said.

The full hearing in the case, which is considered by supporters of Assanges to be a famous cause for press freedom, will take place on October 27 and 28, he added.

Assange himself has been remanded in custody until then.

Debate on freedom of expression

Judge Baraitser initially concluded that Assanges’ mental health would deteriorate in the face of the harsh conditions likely to await him in the US prison system, leading him to commit suicide.

Assange, who is currently being held in Belmarsh High Security Prison in London, is wanted on 18 counts in the United States relating to WikiLeaks’ 2010 publication of 500,000 secret files detailing aspects of military campaigns in Afghanistan and in Iraq.

The 50-year-old Australian followed court proceedings via video link from prison, sporting long white hair and an unbuttoned white shirt with a loose tie draped around his neck.

Moris, Assanges’ fiancee and mother of his two young children, was in tears after the ruling was delivered, saying he had faced sustained death threats over the past 10 years.

These are not just articles of law, they are our lives. We have the right to exist and we have the right to live and we have the right to have this nightmare end once and for all, she told reporters.

Dozens of Assanges supporters, including former opposition Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, gathered outside the courthouse, some holding up signs saying Free Assange and 10 Years Enough.

Supporters and lawyers for Assange argued that he was acting as a journalist and entitled to First Amendment protections of free speech for publishing materials exposing the wrongdoing of the US military in Iraq and Afghanistan.

U.S. government lawyers, however, said the case was largely based on her unlawful involvement in the theft of diplomatic cables and military records by U.S. Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning.

After Sweden first issued an arrest warrant against Assange in 2010 for allegations of sexual assault, he sought asylum at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where he remained from 2012 to 2019.

In April 2019, Ecuador, then ruled by right-wing President Lenin Moreno, revoked its citizenship. British police dragged Assange out of the embassy.

Despite blocking his extradition, Baraitser ruled in January that Assange should remain in custody while the United States appeals the decision.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/8/11/uk-judge-backs-us-appeal-in-assange-extradition-case The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos