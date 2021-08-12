PwC UK Partners earned record salaries as revenues increased from spikes in trades.





PwC update

PwC’s UK partner earned record salaries this year after a boom in corporate dealmaking boosted the company’s profits quarterly to a new high of nearly £1.2 billion.

By the end of June 2021, average earnings per partner reached an all-time high of £685,000, up from £685,000 in 2020 and £765,000 in 2019. The company’s 22,000 UK employees shared a total bonus pot of £128m. 83m a year ago.

Large law and accounting firms have generally performed well during the pandemic, given the high demand for advice on acquisitions. Only private equity firms announced $513 billion in deals worldwide in the first six months of 2021.

Reducing travel and hospitality expenses also helped. PwC UK reported total revenue of more than £4.4 billion, up 2% over the 12-month period, but said base net revenue was up 5% on reduced travel and other expenses. Pre-tax profit was almost £1.2 billion, up 25% year-over-year.

PwC UK Chairman and Chief Partner Kevin Ellis predicted a multi-year boom in the sector, driven by “three waves” of business activity. Adaptation to climate change, private investor-backed deals with access to cheap funds, and corporate investments in rapidly rising technology.

Figures that also include the company’s Middle East operations reflect PwC’s rebound in earnings. The group cut their average partner salaries by 10% last year to avoid losing their jobs when customers cut spending at the start of the pandemic.

Ellis said the company had a “half-a-year”, but the decision not to lay off employees when the business slumped in the early days of the pandemic worked and could take advantage of a “transaction-driven recovery” from September.

“Perhaps we carried 1,000 more people than we needed. [at the start of the pandemic] We got 3,000 job offers that could be postponed or canceled, but we didn’t,” he said.

None of the Big Four, including Deloitte, EY, and KPMG, have used vacation schemes where taxpayers pay up to 80% of employee wages.

PwC is the first of four companies to report headline financial results for the most recent fiscal year.

Average partner salaries included £50,000 from one-time transactions, such as the sale of the fintech sector LikeZero. Ellis said it was open to further sales, but added that PwC has no plans to follow KPMG and Deloitte by selling the restructuring division.

PwC’s transaction advisory division sales increased by 9 per cent to £854 million and audit fee income rose 7 per cent to £1.1 billion. This reflects an investment of around £90 million over three years in audit quality, Ellis said.

Audit fees are rising across the market as price competition raises concerns about the poor quality of company financial statements.

Despite strong corporate demand for digitalization and carbon reduction advice, consulting revenue fell 6% to £996 million.

Revenue from the tax sector stayed at almost £1.1 billion and risk advisory fell 2% to £458 million.

