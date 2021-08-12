US keeps distance as Afghan forces face Taliban rout





WASHINGTON (AP) Afghan government forces are collapsing even faster than US military leaders thought just months ago, when President Joe Biden ordered a full withdrawal. But there is little appetite in the White House, the Pentagon, or among the American public to try to stop the rout, and it is probably too late to do so.

Biden has made it clear he has no plans to reverse the decision he made last spring, even though the result appears to point to a Taliban takeover. With most of the US troops now gone and the Taliban accelerating their gains on the battlefield, US military leaders are not urging him to change his mind. They know that the only meaningful option would be for the president to re-launch the war he has already decided to end.

The Taliban, who ruled the country from 1996 until the invasion of US forces after the 9/11 attacks, captured three other provincial capitals on Wednesday, giving them effective control of around two-thirds of the country. The insurgents have no air force and are outnumbered by the US-trained Afghan defense forces, but they have conquered the territory with staggering speed.

John Kirby, the Pentagon’s chief spokesman, said the Afghans still have time to save themselves from final defeat.

No potential outcome must be inevitable, including the fall of Kabul, Kirby told reporters. It doesn’t have to be that way. It really depends on what kind of political and military leadership the Afghans can muster to turn the tide.

Biden made a similar point the day before, telling reporters that US troops have done everything they can over the past 20 years to help the Afghans.

They have to fight for themselves, to fight for their nation, he said.

The United States continues to support the Afghan army with limited airstrikes, but these have not made a strategic difference so far and are expected to end when the United States officially ends its role in the war on August 31. Biden could continue the airstrikes beyond that date. , but given his firm stance on ending the war, that seems unlikely.

My suspicion, my strong suspicion, is that the August 31 deadlines will hold, said Carter Malkasian, who has advised US military leaders in Afghanistan and Washington.

Senior U.S. military officials had warned Biden that a complete U.S. withdrawal could lead to a Taliban takeover, but the president decided in April that continuing the war was a waste. He said on Tuesday his decision was valid, even amid discussions that the Taliban could soon be within range of Kabul, threatening the safety of US and foreign diplomats.

The most recent US military assessment, taking into account the latest Taliban gains, indicates Kabul could be under pressure from insurgents by September and the country could fall entirely under Taliban control within months, according to a defense official who discussed the internal analysis. Wednesday on condition of anonymity.

Officials said there had been no decision or order to evacuate US diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan. But an official said now is the time to have serious conversations about whether the U.S. military should start moving assets around the area to be ready in case the State Department calls for a sudden evacuation.

Kirby declined to discuss any evacuation planning, but a Congressional official said a recent National Security Council meeting discussed preliminary planning for a possible evacuation of the U.S. Embassy but did not ‘had come to no conclusion.

Such a plan would involve identifying US troops, planes and other assets that may be called upon to operate from Afghanistan or neighboring regions. The United States already has warships in the region, including the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan and the USS Iwo Jima Amphibious Readiness Group with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit on board.

Military officials watching the situation deteriorate said the Taliban had so far taken no action to threaten Kabul. But it is not clear whether the Taliban will wait until they have taken control of most of the country before attempting to seize the capital.

Military commanders have long warned that it would be a significant challenge for the Afghan military to push back the Taliban until the end of the year. In early May, shortly after Biden announced his step down decision, General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said he anticipated some truly dramatic and bad possible outcomes in the worst-case scenario. He hoped the government would unify and push back the Taliban, and said the outcome could be clarified by the end of the summer.

The security of the US diplomatic corps has been the subject of discussion for months, even before the Taliban’s battlefield blitz. The military has long had a variety of planning options for evacuating personnel from Afghanistan. These options would largely be determined by the White House and the State Department.

A key part of the options would be whether the US military would have unrestricted access to Kabul International Airport, allowing personnel to systematically leave the capital by air. In a darker environment, US forces might have to fight their way if the Taliban infiltrated the city.

The United States would also have to determine who would be evacuated: only personnel of the United States embassies and the United States military, or also other embassies, American citizens and Afghans who have worked with the United States. Taliban. The United States has already started withdrawing hundreds of those Afghans who aided the troops during the war.

Senior defense officials have spoken and met on a daily basis, exposing their grim assessments of the security situation in Afghanistan. Officials said the fall of Baghlan province was a worrying indicator, as it provided the Taliban with a base and a route to Kabul from the north.

AP writer Ellen Knickmeyer and AP diplomatic writer Matthew Lee contributed to this report.

