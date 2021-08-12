The British salon industry has not served black clients for a long time. pledge to change it.





LEEDS, England The sound of gold shear breaks the silence inside the Piranha Hair Studio as Qasim Sajjad takes a class on how to cut black hair. A junior hairdresser watches and listens while studio owner Brian Swarry provides additional training via Facetime.

Except for the fact that the younger hairdresser is white, it’s not a big deal.

Mr. B, also known as Barber B. Over the years, Swarry, 48, has built a reputation in the white tailoring industry of teaching trainees of all races to cut their black hair. Most accredited hairdressers in the UK have never been taught how to do it and have never been asked to do so.

Ten years ago, there was no place to learn how to cut black African hair. Swari said, referring to the way black Britons describe curly or wavy hair.

Now the body that sets standards for jobs in the UK is signaling change, even if it’s too early to know just how big or how fast it will be. In May, after years of lobbying by advocacy groups and leading fashion magazines, the Hair and Beauty Industry Authority said it was updating its certification standards to help hairdressers meet the needs of the UK’s diverse community.

The immediate question was whether all trainees, regardless of race, should now learn to cut their black hair. The answer is still vague. Partly because the industry is so broad and decentralized, and there are at least six licensed organizations that certify the thousands of stylists produced in training schools each year.

But within the industry, there is a growing perception that change is coming and that it is already too late. One accreditation body, Qualifi, is starting to require graduates to demonstrate ability to handle textured hair.

Swarry predicted that extension training would be difficult.

For this to work, Swarry said, white stylists need to spend time at black hair salons, where African hair is constantly flowing. His studio is one of the best known black barbershops in the north of England. And who was on the advisory board who consulted on the new standard.

Few commercial establishments are more personal and intimate than a hair salon. While many black stylists feel that changing standards are very important, others worry that these changes could present new competition to black barbers and hair salons that have been painstakingly niche for years.

There is no question that the black community is underserved in the UK. According to one survey, there are only 314 Afro salons out of nearly 45,000 registered hair salons in the country. Appointments can take several weeks in some cities. Other salons say their stylists aren’t trained to help black clients, and they sometimes turn black clients away.

As Britain now grapples with how to tackle racial inequality, black hair styling assumed a growing political and cultural repercussion, including books, documentaries and advocacy campaigns on the subject. The Halo Collective raised awareness of how dark hair can lead to stigma and discrimination at school and in the workplace. And in 2020, a teenager was awarded £8,500 (approximately $11,800) in an out-of-court settlement after being repeatedly sent home from school for natural hair.

In southeast London, Monique Tomlinson oversees African hair and beauty hub Peckham Palms. Many of the women who work there are self-taught and are now encouraged to expand their skills through formal education.

Brushing her twist-out coil again, Tomlinson said it took too long for the wider society to recognize that Afro hair was beautiful and worth taking care of.

Tomlinson said he wouldn’t just sit back and appreciate the breadcrumbs you gave me. She attributed the change in her attitude to hair to the Black Lives Matter movement and the rise of black culture in England.

Black entrepreneur Carmen Maingot opened Britain’s first hair straightening salon in Kensington, north London, in 1955, when black European women had their hair straightened and styled to European beauty standards.

Two years later, Trinidad-born pianist Winifred Atwell, who became the first black recording artist to reach number one on the UK Singles Chart, opened a salon in South London’s Brixton area after receiving a messy hairstyle.

Zainab Swanzy, author of the upcoming book A Quick Ting On: Black Girl Afro, says African hair has almost always been ignored in mainstream British beauty.

She said black immigrants who arrived in the country after World War II, known as the Windrush Generation, were advised to bring tools and products for their hair from the Caribbean. to help them.

In the 1970s, professional African hairdressing was a lonely endeavor in Bradford, a city in northwest England. Calma Ritchie, 55, now has a regular clientele at her salon, XL Hair Design, but has started working in the living room or kitchen.

Although she obtained her qualifications early, she was only trained in European hair. Because there were no official guidelines for styling dark hair, Ms. Ritchie practiced with her brothers and sisters.

When she first chemically straightened her brother’s hair, she left the product for too long and his hair fell out. Just as a patch, she said with a smile.

She said the awareness of the importance of black hair training was premature. The time has come, she said.

In training last year, a very different message was given to Nicola Oates, 39, a newly licensed white hairdresser in Tamworth. When she suggested that trainees learn to work with black hair, her instructor said she could only bring in clients with normal hair to practice.

We should be able to put anyone in our seats, be willing to help them know or find out, and never refuse, Oates said. hair. To learn, she found a tutorial from a black hair expert on Instagram.

The shortage of trained hairdressers is also a problem for blacks working in the fashion and media sectors. TV host Emma Dabiri, author of 2019’s best-selling Dont Touch My Hair, says she often needs to get her hair trimmed before appearing.

If you look at the photos or the looks, you can tell that no one has done my hair.” It will improve once you get used to Afro-textured hair.

However, it remains an open question whether black women generally want their hair texture to be looked after by a stylist that is different from their own.

Once you’ve grown with a certain texture, you know how to manipulate it. You know how to style it, Tomlinson said. It takes a lot of work. It’s not as easy as that. I will learn African hair.

There is also a concern that changing educational standards could drive customers away from traditional black-owned salons.

Margot Rodway-Brown, who owns Adornment365, one of several salons offering professional services for natural African hair in London’s Brixton area, home to one of the UK’s largest black communities, said the industry was nurtured by black women from the start. said to have been cultivated. .

LOral didn’t come to us and say, “Now you can wear Afro.” Will real access be open to people in our community? If you could share the skills and insights that give us a competitive advantage today, how will it affect our market share?

For 36-year-old Marvina Newton, standardizing textured hair training could be positive if it empowers black-owned salons. I want to spend money on black businesses, she said. A resource for black hairdressers who can educate white hairdressers how to do their hair.

Preserving the black-owned hair salon is helping Ms. chemically shave her straight hair to encourage her daughter to be proud of her natural hair. It’s very personal to Newton.

Pointing to a nearby customer with a little blonde Afro in Armley’s Elite Studio, Ms. Newton said. It makes her think, ‘Oh, my brain is fine.’

This is what we get when we go to a black hair salon, she said. We see ourselves.

