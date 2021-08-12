What corona tests do I need to travel? UK rules for PCR and lateral flow testing for green, amber and red lists





Tourists entering the UK from abroad are subject to government testing requirements under the traffic light system.

People traveling from green countries and fully vaccinated passengers traveling from amber list countries must pay for at least one corona test before returning to the UK and have another test on the second day of return.

Delays related to the test backlog have increased over the past week as criticism of PCR test pricing and more people going on vacation have increased.

The UK’s competition monitoring agency, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), announced on Tuesday that it was looking into the cost of PCR tests out of concerns that vacationers would have to incur staggeringly different amounts of money.

Health Minister Sajid Javid has asked the CMA to help combat exploitative practices and unfair practices by up to 418 private companies selling tests for up to $400.

But what are the testing requirements?

What kind of tests do you need?

The government explicitly recommends using PCR testing for travel if you are coming to the UK from Spain and its islands, including the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands (Formentera, Ibiza, Mallorca, Menorca).

For other countries, it is recommended to use antigen testing or PCR testing, which may include lateral flow, as long as the selected provider meets the pre-departure screening criteria and results are returned 72 hours prior to departure. UK.

The test should meet performance standards of 97% specificity and 80% sensitivity at viral loads of 100,000 copies/ml or more, the government says.

How can I show the test results?

Travelers can display negative test results as follows:

Printed document email or text message that can be displayed on your phone (make sure your device is charged)

This is the case for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

Test for Green List Countries

People must undergo a Covid test, such as a PCR or antigen test, within 72 hours before departing for the UK.

For example, if you have a direct flight to the UK on Friday, you will be able to take the test from Tuesday, and you will need the results before boarding.

After arriving in the UK, you must be tested for Covid-19 on or before the second day of your return.

You will also need to fill out a passenger locator form. There is no need to self-isolate unless the test result is positive.

Children under the age of 4 are not required to take the test.

Test for Amber List Countries

Before arriving in the UK from amber countries, travelers must undergo PCR or antigen testing within 72 hours of departure for the UK.

You will also need to book and pay for a personal Covid-19 test to be conducted within 2 days of arrival and fill out a passenger locator form on the government website.

This applies to both those who have been vaccinated and those who have not.

Even if you have not been fully vaccinated, you must quarantine at home for 10 days and get tested for coronavirus on the 2nd and 8th days of your return home.

Test for Red List Countries

Passengers arriving from Red List countries must be tested for Covid-19 prior to arrival in the UK, but this does not include children under the age of 10.

They will also have to undergo two corona tests, but this will be prepared as part of the quarantine hotel package.

You will also need to fill out a passenger locator form.

