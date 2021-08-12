Big step forward. Energy expert analyzes new US infrastructure bill | Science





Increasing the use of hydrogen fuels, such as those distributed at this station in California, is one focus of a new infrastructure bill.

David Paul Morris / Bloomberg via Getty Images

The US Senate yesterday passed a law calling for spending $ 1 trillion, including $ 550 billion in new funds to improve the country’s infrastructure. Most of the funding will go to modernizing transportation, water and electricity infrastructure, as well as expanding broadband Internet access. But the bill also includes money for R&D, mainly to advance clean energy technologies, including electric vehicles and efforts to trap carbon dioxide produced by power plants before it runs out. enters the atmosphere.

Passing the Senate by a 69-30 bipartisan vote marks a major political victory for President Joe Biden. Yet the bill is much smaller than the $ 2.6 trillion version originally proposed by the White House, and it does not include the roughly $ 600 billion Biden originally wanted to spend on. R&D and related initiatives, including efforts to combat climate change. The bill is now going to the House of Representatives, where some Democratic lawmakers say they will try to reinstate some of these climate-related programs, as well as other spending provisions. It’s a politically risky move, however, as it could cause some of the 19 Republican senators who now support the bill to withdraw their support for any final product.

ScienceInsider spoke to David Hart, a science policy expert at George Mason University who has been following the bill closely, about its research-related provisions. This interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.

Q: What are the implications of the new bills for science and research?

A: The most important thing is that there will be a lot more dollars going through the Department of Energy. [DOE]. How this will affect the college community is a bit unclear. Much of the money will go to demonstration projects, which will likely be led by companies. There may be a role for research institutions. I certainly think [DOEs] national laboratories will play a role, and probably universities will also play a role in some of these projects.

Q: Do any demonstration projects stand out?

A: The greatest amount goes into carbon capture and [developing hydrogen-based power systems]. The highest number is $ 8 billion for a regional clean hydrogen hub. It is over a period of 5 years. There are plans to create a new office within the DOE.

Q: Is the DOE likely to take on this responsibility?

A: There is going to be a question of capacity within the DOE to what extent they will be able to carry out this new great responsibility. One thing that will make it easier is that a lot of these projects will be big projects in terms of disbursing the money. But there will also be new skills that will be in demand. Managing a demonstration project is different from managing an R&D program. Obviously, you need to have some technical expertise to make the right choice. But a lot of it is about managing costs, managing schedules. It is more like building a large factory than running a laboratory.

Q: Why are demonstration projects important?

A: I think this is the biggest gap in our clean energy innovation system. The United States is good at generating ideas, good at coming up with prototypes that work on a laboratory scale. [But] when it comes to developing high capital expenditure projects, we don’t have a good funding system for that. In fact, it is a global problem.

These are risky projects, big dollar projects, and the future benefits are very uncertain. Even if you are successful as a business that does any of these, you can see your competition benefiting because you have shown that something can be done and they can now freeride on it. So there is a reason why the public should bear at least part of the cost of these projects.

This bill is really starting to fill that gap. We haven’t really had a big federal investment in demo since 2009 [American Recovery and Reinvestment Act]. In climatic years, it is a long time.

Q: Why are demonstration projects so critical in clean energy compared to other areas?

A: Because the projects tend to be higher capital expenditure and the competition is very cheap. So if you are competing with gas-fired power plants this is a very difficult cost and performance specification to meet. Therefore, private sector companies are unlikely to do so without regulatory or pricing incentives. But even with [such incentives], we see that a kind of [government] grants are usually needed to move these large projects forward.

Q: There has been a lot of political controversy over clean energy demonstration projects in the past. Are we going to enter another minefield here?

A: Before, there were more ideological conflicts. [One question has been:] How far does the role of government extend? The Democratic Party has always been more comfortable getting closer to the market than the Republicans. But Republicans are much more willing to support [certain] demonstration projects than before. Things like nuclear projects, carbon capture, hydrogen, and energy storage.

Q: Are there any funded projects in this infrastructure package that would not have been funded through normal federal funding mechanisms?

A: It’s its scale that makes it stand out. It’s hard to point to a particular project because they’re still on the drawing board. But the [funding] the numbers were going to be much lower if we were to stick to the annual appropriations. For example, within the DOE Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Office, apart from demonstration projects, R&D will more than double.

Q: What are the implications of this bill for more basic clean energy research?

A: One is that he could give [fundamental research programs] more targets to shoot at. These demonstration projects and more advanced applied research, [could] point out areas where we need more basic research to figure things out. For example, there’s a lot of interest in removing carbon from the atmosphere, removing carbon. If we are to do it by sequestering the soil, there is a lot that we ignore. So I think the promise of bigger projects in the future may change the agenda for more basic research. There is this dialogue between basic research and applied research, to which it will contribute.

Q: What impact could this bill have on Earth’s climate?

A: For me, the exciting development is that we are talking about solutions that we will need in the future. I think there are a lot of opportunities to deploy technologies in the electricity and transport sectors. We must develop renewable energies. It’s profitable now. Were moving towards electric vehicles for passenger cars. It’s getting pretty profitable now. For sectors like industry and the electricity sector which must be reliable 24/7, it is the projects that will help develop these solutions.

When we get to the point where we hopefully reduce emissions in other sectors, we will need contributions from so-called hard-to-decarbonize sectors. Then [the technologies] will be demonstrated and ready to go. Especially these big capital projects, they take a long time to build. Then they have to play for a while before showing that they are tech [attractive to private investors]. For the next 10 years, this shows much more foresight than we have shown in the past.

The other factor is that a lot of other countries are starting to take these kinds of investments seriously as well. So we risk falling behind in areas like clean steel and clean cement etc. There is a global competition starting to emerge. This will help the United States to play its part.

Q: Was something not included in the invoice you were hoping for?

A: Not a specific provision, but I would say advanced [renewable energy technologies] don’t get as much attention as they deserve. While Democrats are excited about renewables, they focus on deployment, and Republicans are more nuclear-friendly, CCS [carbon capture and storage], etc.

Q: One final thought?

A: This is not the last word on climate and energy. There is still a great program to go. This is a big step forward in the field of innovation. I am delighted to see it go through the Senate and I hope the House will pass it.

