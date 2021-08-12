North Korea Warns of Serious Security Crisis Over US-Korean Exercises | North Korea News





Pyongyang says Seoul risks a security crisis by choosing to conduct joint military exercises with the United States.

North Korea has threatened to respond to US-South Korean military exercises it claims to be a repeat invasion, saying Seoul faces a serious security crisis after missing the opportunity to improve inter-Korean relations.

Senior politician Kim Yong Chol’s statement came on Wednesday, a day after the US and South Korean military began preliminary training ahead of next week’s annual exercises. Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, has also called on Washington to withdraw its forces from the peninsula.

Kim Yong Chol said South Korea must be made to understand clearly how dearly it has to pay for choosing its alliance with Washington over peace between the Koreas.

The South had responded in good faith to the North with hostile acts, he said, after giving up the opportunity to improve inter-Korean relations.

We will make them realize up to the minute what a dangerous choice they made and what a serious security crisis they will face because of their bad choice, he added.

Kim Yong Chol is a senior official in the ruling Workers’ Party and acted as Kim Jong Un’s envoy ahead of a Hanoi summit in 2019, meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington.

The Kim-Trump summit collapsed over sanctions relief and what the nuclear-weaponized North would be willing to give up in return, and talks have since largely stalled.

But in a surprisingly conciliatory move last month, Seoul and Pyongyang restored cross-border communications that were cut over a year ago, announcing that their leaders had agreed to work on improving relations. The new outbreak, however, casts doubt on South Korean President Moon Jae-ins’s goal of improving relations with Pyongyang in the final year of his presidency. It also raises the prospect of further testing of North Korean missiles, which Pyongyang has often done in the past to signal its dissatisfaction.

Adding to concerns, the South Korean government said Wednesday that North Korea had not responded to routine calls on the hotline for the second day in a row.

The South also called on Pyongyang to respond to its offers of dialogue, and said the increase in military tensions on the Korean Peninsula would not help anyone.

The United States, for its part, stressed that its exercises with South Korea were purely defensive in nature.

As we have long argued, the United States has no hostile intentions towards the DPRK, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Tuesday, using the initials of the country’s official name, the Republic. Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

We support the inter-Korean dialogue, we support the inter-Korean engagement and will continue to work with our (South Korean) partners to this end.

Analysts said Pyongyang could use scathing rhetoric to strengthen its influence in future negotiations, wrest concessions from South Korea, or distract from domestic economic crises.

North Korea has stepped up its rhetoric against cutting back on defense exercises between the United States and South Korea appears to be more a matter of domestic policy than a signal to Washington, said Leif-Eric Easley, professor at the ‘Seoul Ewha University, in an email to reporters. Kim’s regime rejects responsibility for its struggles to restart the economy after a long, self-imposed pandemic lockdown.

Pyongyang is also trying to pressure South Korean presidential candidates to express differences with US sanctions and denuclearization policy.

