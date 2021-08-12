International
Texas US Senator Ted Cruz cancels vote on bill before Senate leaves for vacation
WASHINGTON Despite high hopes and desperate appeals from Texas Democrats, the US Senate has failed to push forward federal voting rights legislation before leaving for summer recess. And it was Republican U.S. Senator from Texas, Ted Cruz, who blocked the last attempt to vote on a bill before the Senate left town.
In this final nighttime session, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-New York, sought Senate unanimous consent to immediately consider the For the People Act, a sweeping overhaul of the federal election that would prevent attempts states to restrict access to the vote, would revise campaign finance laws and end congressional gerrymandering, among other provisions.
Only one senator is needed to block a request for unanimous consent, a procedural decision generally reserved for elements that are not controversial and Cruz jumped at the opportunity.
This bill would constitute an election takeover by the federal government. … It would overturn virtually all reasonable voter integrity laws in the country, Cruz said.
Schumer proposed unanimous consent for two other proposals that would deal with redistribution and campaign finance, and Cruz also opposed those motions.
The big hope among the more than 50 Texas Democrats who had decamped to the nation’s capital this summer was that the United States Senate would make tangible progress towards a federal voting rights bill before the annual Congressional recess in August. . Texas Democrats, who broke the quorum in state legislatures to block GOP voting legislation last month, have placed their hopes in Congress as they are the minority party in all branches of government. the state.
Few Capitol Hill observers expected the Senate to vote on an access to voting bill this week, and Schumers’ motions were seen as a symbolic nod to rights groups in vote.
This period of calm comes as some Texas State House Democrats remain in Washington. The once bustling city that allowed them to hang out and put pressure on the country’s most powerful rulers is now a legislative ghost town. Earlier in the summer, Texas Democrats met with key senators, congressional leaders and Vice President Kamala Harris. As of Wednesday, they had yet to meet with President Joe Biden.
Capitol Hill executives are still expected to address voting rights legislation when Congress returns after Labor Day, and there is speculation the United States House may return to Washington earlier than expected, late August. For now, the Senate is expected to return in mid-September.
The odds are slim that the For The People Act will be passed by the Senate in its current form. But there remains hope among some Democrats in Texas and Capitol Hill that a reduced bill might have a chance of becoming law.
