Oakmont Country Club named second US Open anchor course; nine future male and female Opens will be held in Pennsylvania





Already identified by its heritage at the US Open, Oakmont Country Club was named the second “anchor” course for the US Open in an announcement Wednesday that includes the arrival of nine US Open for men and women in Pennsylvania.

Four of them will be at Merion, which was chosen to host the US Open 2030. It will be the 100th birthday of Bobby Jones finishing the Grand Slam. The final piece of what was called the “Impregnable Quadrangle” in 1930 was the US Amateur at Merion.

The USGA announced future venues at the US Amateur at Oakmont, the course outside Pittsburgh with a reputation for being among the toughest in America. It has previously hosted a record nine US Open, most recently in 2016, when Dustin Johnson won his first major tournament.

The USGA is moving towards a golf course rotation that will get a US Open every five or six years, similar to the British Open turning to links but different in that it allows the use of other courses not not part of the rotation.

Pinehurst No. 2 was chosen as the first anchor site last year when the USGA decided to move its testing center and museum to the Sandhills area of ​​North Carolina.

Pebble Beach, Shinnecock Hills and Winged Foot are also in discussion to be anchor sites.

Oakmont was an obvious choice. It will host its 10th US Open in 2025. It will also host the US Open in 2034, 2042 and 2049, as well as the US Women’s Open in 2028 and 2038. Oakmont has already hosted two US Women’s Open, most recently in 2010 when Paula Creamer won her only major.

Merion, although historic, did not have enough properties to accommodate the infrastructure for a US Open. The USGA was successful in 2013 when Justin Rose won his only major.

He now gets two more US Open, the other in 2050. It will be the 100th anniversary of Ben Hogan’s US Open victory right after a near-fatal car crash. Merion is the site of the iconic photo of Hogan hitting the 1 iron on the 18th green during regulation.

Merion will also host the US Women’s Open for the first time, in 2034 and 2046.

Both clubs have also won some of the USGA’s elite amateur events – Oakmont wins the Walker Cup (2033) and the US Women’s Amateur (2046), while Merion wins the Curtis Cup next year with the US Amateur in 2026.

This week’s US Amateur is the 88th USGA Championship in Pennsylvania, the most of any state. The Pennsylvania courses have hosted the US Open 17 times, second behind New York (20).

