Top 20 cheapest UK cities for 2021





Cityscape of London (Photo: Chris Jongkind via Getty Images)

UK cities certainly have a reputation for being expensive, but a new study shows some cities are actually getting cheaper in the epidemic.

A new study from Halifaxs shows that home buyers in the UK currently spend 8.1 times more than their average salary to get a home. This is a steep increase compared to 10 years ago, which was only 5.6 times the income when purchasing a house.

The good news is that UK cities are now slightly cheaper to live in than the UK as a whole.

This could be attributed to the epidemic and subsequent wave of city dwellers flocking to the countryside during the lockdown period, triggering a rise in house prices there.

The bad news is that the ratio of house price to income in UK cities has risen steadily over the past eight years.

So, what are the best cities to live in, according to Halifax?

The following places are ranked according to their price-to-earnings ratio, which is based on the average house price in that city compared to average annual income.

County Derry, Northern Ireland (Photo: Chris Hill via Getty Images)

Top 20 cheapest cities

1. Londonderry, Northern Ireland, 4.7, 155,917, 33,138

=2. Carlyle, North, 4.8, 163,232, 34,087

=2. Bradford, Yorkshire and the Humber, 4.8, 164,410, 34,219

=4. Stirling, Scotland, 5.4, 208,927, 38,744

=4. Scotland Aberdeen, 5.4, 205,199, 38,016

=4. Glasgow, Scotland, 5.4, 196,625, 36,205

7. Perth, Scotland, 5.5, 203,229, 36,700

=8. Scotland Inverness, 5.6, 191,840, 34,373

=8. Hull, Yorkshire and the Humber, 5.6, 156,424, 27,730

10. Dundee, Scotland, 5.8, 181,150, 31,344

11. Sunderland, North, 6.0, 179,567, 29,745

12. Lisbane, Northern Ireland, 6.1, 203,386, 33,138

=13. Salford, Northwest, 6.2, 211,903, 34,444

=13. Northern Durham, 6.2, 196,274, 31,762

=13. Liverpool, Northwest, 6.2, 215,741, 34,911

=13. Belfast, Northern Ireland, 6.2, 205,228, 33,138

=13. Lancaster, Northwest, 6.2, 217,392, 35,004

18. North Newcastle upon Tyne, 6.3, 229,434, 36,212

19. Stoke-on-Trent, West Midlands, 6.5, 200,161, 30,698

20. Hereford, West Midlands, 6.6, 316,929, 48,048

Winchester’s famous cathedral (Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS via Getty Images)

Top 20 Cheapest Cities

1. Winchester, Southeast, 14.0, 630,432, 45,059

2. Oxford, Southeast, 12.4, 486,928, 39,220

=3. Truro, South West, 12.1, 356,788, 29,558

=3. Bath, South West, 12.1, 476,470, 39,508

5. Chichester, Southeast, 10.6, 446,899, 37,352

6. Cambridge, East Anglia, 11.9, 482,300, 40,492

7. Brighton and Hove, Southeast, 11.6, 449,243, 38,737

8. London, Southeast, 11.0, 564,695, 51,257

=9. St. Albans, Southeast, 10.2, 604,423, 59,391

=9. Chelmsford, Southeast, 10.2, 424,690, 41,781

11. Salisbury, South West, 10.0, 392,355, 39,154

12. Exeter, South West, 9.9, 323,554, 32,635

13. Leicester, East Midlands, 9.7, 279,080, 28,725

14. Norwich, East Anglia, 9.4, 306,946, 32,632

15. Bristol, South West, 9.3, 346,902, 37,357

=16. Southampton, South East, 9.0, 310,435, 34,429

=16. Canterbury, Southeast, 9.0, 365,168, 40,565

=16. Gloucester, South West, 9.0, 287,600, 31,987

19. Worcester, West Midlands, 8.8, 303,132, 34,389

20. Cardiff, Wales, 8.7, 276,851, 31,946

This article was originally published on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

