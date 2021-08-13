UK Labor Party Prepares for Overhaul – POLITICO





Labour’s London staff from Shadow’s cabinet team and staff from key London and Newcastle offices were advised to anticipate job losses as Britain’s leading opposition parties prepare to provide details on major restructuring.

Labour’s finances have struggled with the cost of holding three general elections over the past six years, as well as a series of costly legal proceedings and declining union membership.

Senior management of party leader Keir Starmers is seeking voluntary layoffs, with the goal of firing 90 positions, a quarter of the workforce.

Employees are expected to receive a presentation on Tuesday detailing the new operating model known as Organize2Win.

The plan was drafted last year by former civil servant Bob Kerslake and longtime finance director Simon Mills, who were asked to review the Labor Party structure.

According to officials present, the Shadow Cabinet’s political advisers were told Thursday that their number would be reduced by a third, or around 14. Staff from the facilities and printing team and staff from Membership Services have also been told that the office will be subject to cuts.

Emails distributed to party directors this week promised that core functionality would remain.

Two party members aware of the process argued that the reorganization was being carried out partly along ideological lines to drive out those employed under former leader Jeremy Corbyn.

One union official said he had heard that the three people on the left could lose their jobs, while another said: They’re short on money and need to be fired, but it’s also an opportunity to get rid of the left wing that remains.

At the same time, the recruitment of new advisors for Party Chairman Anneliese Dodds and recently appointed strategist Deborah Mattinson will also proceed as planned.

Labor was contacted for comment.

