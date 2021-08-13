UK watchdog promises to help fight coronavirus testing company | Competition and market authorities





The UK competition watchdog says it is ready to help the government take swift action if a COVID-19 testing company is found to be in violation of consumer laws amid growing concerns about unfair pricing and non-returnable or delayed results.

In a statement released Thursday afternoon, the Competitive Markets Authority (CMA) set out details of a previously published market study and said it was also considering what action the Department of Health and Human Services (DHSC) could take. Actions to ameliorate the problem in the short term.

“This is a particularly pressing issue for families looking to earn money and enjoy a vacation after a difficult year, and for families reuniting with friends and relatives abroad,” said George Lusty, CMA’s senior director of consumer protection. This is why we are providing ongoing support to DHSC, including steps that may be tentatively considered before the rest of the work on the PCR testing market is completed.

The CMA said over the weekend that it will provide health minister Sajid Javid with advice and information on the PCR testing market within the next month so the government can take action.

Thursday’s statement sets out three areas the watchdog is investigating. Whether there are structural issues in the market that affect price and reliability; Whether there are immediate actions the government can take.

We opted for expedited review because a formal investigation that could lead to a criminal case could take months to complete and its effects will continue beyond the major holiday season.

PCR testing is required when traveling to some overseas vacation destinations or returning from amber and green countries.

Similar tests for days 2 and 8 after returning to the UK are listed on the government website. The cost is 20 for more or less than 300. On average, the price in the UK is 75 for a single test, while the price in France and Greece is around 40.

“It’s almost like a vacation where we have to stop testing for COVID-19, which means that most people don’t go out,” said Greg Smith, a Conservative member of the Transportation Choices Committee. A family of five couldn’t afford to live.

Some lawmakers have also urged the government to limit the price of COVID-19 tests to 40. Henry Smith, chairman of the Tory Party’s Future Aviation Group, said the government should scrap it for vacationers returning from low-risk countries.

In a letter to Javid, Transportation Choice Commission chairperson Huw Merriman said the government should seriously consider cheaper options, including using lateral flow tests, as the situation puts dampers on the holidays.

The Advertising Standards Authority said it was investigating after receiving complaints from consumers about government websites describing inconsistent test prices.

According to The Guardian’s analysis, passengers flying to the UK have spent at least $500 million on PCR Covid-19 testing by private companies since mid-May, and the NHS will have to pay extra if companies can’t provide it.

Travelers have reported that they must call the NHS Inspection Hotline 119 to obtain a free taxpayer assistance kit after the PCR tests they have paid for do not arrive.

Heathrow Airport on Wednesday asked the government to allow people to use cheaper lateral flow tests, raising concerns that the traveler testing system is on the verge of collapse.

Lusty said: It’s important that those who pay for PCR tests are treated fairly, that they get what they pay, and that their rights are respected when things go wrong. If evidence is found that a PCR provider is violating consumer laws, we do not hesitate to take enforcement action.

Which consumer group? The government said it had warned the government several times that as restrictions on international travel were eased, a completely foreseeable chaos sweeping the travel testing system was expected.

