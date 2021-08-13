British company acquires Welsh computer chip maker if Chinese takeover fails | technology sector





If the UK government blocks acquisitions of Chinese-owned companies for national security reasons, three UK companies have said they are willing to join the group that will acquire the Welsh semiconductor maker Newport Wafer Fab.

Technology chief Ron Black said the new company emerged after Nexperia revealed the existence of a six-person consortium willing to act as a white knight if it failed to acquire the South Wales company.

Nexperia is based in the Netherlands but is owned by the Chinese company Wingtech. This has raised concerns among British politicians who fear the UK could lose its largest computer chip maker as the industry becomes more important and geopolitical.

With $53 million in revenue in 2019, the Newport wafer fab is too small to justify government intervention under current regulations. However, under pressure from Labor and conservative supporters including Tom Tugendhat, Boris Johnson personally directed a review by national security adviser Sir Stephen Lovegrove.

The review could come as early as this month, but official intervention will likely have to wait until January, when the new national security mandate takes effect.

Black said he wants the consortium to be political, refusing to comment on whether ownership of Nexperias constitutes a national security risk. But if the government blocks the acquisition of Nexperias, the group is ready to invest up to $300 million to buy the plant and expand into high-speed compound semiconductors.

I think it can operate very efficiently and profitably, adding that the consortium expansion plan requires a significant increase in the number of employees.

The identities of nine potential consortium members were not disclosed, but three of the original group were electronics companies interested in preserving the Newport Wafer Fab as suppliers and three were financial firms. The consortium will also be open to the interest of a minority of Nexperia.

Some of the consortium electronics manufacturers are part of the automotive supply chain, including power electronics for automotive batteries. The automotive industry has been hit by a shortage of computer chips, which has delayed factories in the UK and around the world.

Black said the electronics company’s main motivation for joining the consortium was to maintain its own supply of wafers for making computer chips, rather than allowing Nexperia to completely absorb the plant.

Black was previously CEO of Imagination Technologies, and left the chip company after a dispute over an attempt to take over a Chinese company’s board of directors. He said he would consider leading the company if the consortium took over.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/aug/12/uk-firms-may-buy-welsh-computer-chip-maker-if-chinese-takeover-fails

