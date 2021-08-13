When will the US open its borders? If the US re-allows travelers from the UK – explain current travel rules





When will the US open its borders? If the US re-allows travelers from the UK – explaining current travel rules

Various European destinations such as Germany, Austria and Norway have been added to the UK’s green list for travel in the latest coronavirus travel update, but many popular vacation spots are still closed to UK travelers.

This includes the US, which is wary of increasing delta strains, despite being on the UK’s amber list that allows quarantine-free travel for double-jabbed Britons.

Travel restrictions for those wishing to travel to the US from the Schengen region of Europe and the UK will remain.

The US border is currently closed to travelers from the UK and beyond, but when will the travel ban be lifted?

This is what we know so far.

What are the current US travel regulations?

The US is currently on the UK’s travel ban list, which means people who have not yet been fully vaccinated will have to quarantine for 10 days after returning from the UK.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO), in its latest review of the Covid travel restrictions and traffic light travel system, has advised against all travel except essential travel to U.S. territories Samoa and Guam due to the rising Covid-19 risk.

However, FCDO does not recommend travel to any of the 50 states that make up the United States or territories such as the U.S. Virgin Islands, Northern Mariana Islands, or Puerto Rico.

Meanwhile, the United States continues to maintain border restrictions on travelers from the UK and Ireland, as well as residents of the Schengen area.

The Joe Bidens administration has barred entry from people who are not US citizens, visa holders or close relatives of US permanent residents over concerns about a mutant Covid-19 virus in Europe and the UK.

How long has the US travel ban been in effect?

The U.S. travel ban was introduced by former U.S. President Donald Trump on March 14, 2020 as the pandemic spreads worldwide.

Despite Trump’s resignation from the presidency in early 2021, President Joe Biden has ruled that the ban first imposed by President Trump will remain in place.

Just days after taking office in January this year, the president confirmed that he would not allow travelers who had been physically present in countries such as the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Brazil and South Africa within 14 days of traveling to the United States.

President Biden said at the time that allowing entry of people from these and Schengen 26 countries was detrimental to American interests.

The ban has been reviewed several times since then, but has remained the same.

When will the US reopen its borders?

President Biden said at the end of July that travel restrictions to the European Schengen countries would end soon, but travel restrictions to the UK and Ireland are likely to remain in place for the time being.

White House press secretary Jen Saki later confirmed this.

At a press briefing on July 26, Psaki said: We will keep our existing travel restrictions at this point for several reasons.

“The more propagating delta variants are spreading here and around the world.

“Thanks to the Delta strain, cases are increasing at home, especially among those who have not been vaccinated and are likely to continue in the coming weeks.

Heathrow Airport, the UK’s largest airport, has since urged the lifting of the US travel ban.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Heathrow Airport said: “As visitors to the United States who have been fully vaccinated can now travel to the United Kingdom without quarantine, a joint UK-US travel task force will take advantage of the UK’s world-leading vaccine launch and work closely with each other. It must be reached, an agreement for fully vaccinated British travelers.”

Earlier this week, the UK Civil Aviation Authority gave Irish airline Aer Lingus permission to begin flights between the UK and the US.

For the time being, the only way for people from the UK and Ireland to enter the US is as a US citizen or permanent resident, or after spending two weeks outside of banned countries like the UK and Ireland.

