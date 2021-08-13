Secret spy company meets UK minister to discuss PPE supply





Deightons, a government PPE tsar, has taken notice of its financial interests after it was revealed that it had shares in several companies that had secured lucrative government contracts to provide PPE, COVID-testing and consulting services.

This included Honeywell Safety Products, which is owned by a US company in which Deighton owns a stake with a $58 million contract from the UK government.

The Good Law Project recently revealed that Deighton used his personal email account to conduct government affairs with Health Minister Lord Bethell and former Health Minister Matt Hancock.

Deighton has appointed an ad hoc team that includes senior management from the private sector to assist with the PPE procurement effort. However, the names of executives are kept confidential, and the Department of Health has rejected requests to disclose their identities under the Freedom of Information Act.

John Bell, a professor at Oxford University School of Medicine, was appointed to the Hakluyts Advisory Board in December, maintaining his advisory role to the UK government.

Bell is at the heart of the Good Law Project’s legal challenge, claiming that COVID testing company Abingdon Health has a clear bias in winning government contracts.

The judge said that Bell was on both sides of the contract, given that he was a key adviser to the government and an important figure in the UK Rapid Testing Consortium, which acted as a subcontractor to Abingdon Health.

Meanwhile, Jean Tomlin, one of Hakluyts’ non-executive directors, also benefited from the government’s COVID contract. She is the founder and CEO of Chanzo Ltd, an HR firm that has won 300,000 contracts with the Ministry of Health following the company’s proposal.

According to the documents, the contract includes the provision of a full-time Chief of Staff role to Deighton in his role as a PPE Tsar.

