British households call for a national renovation plan in the Conservative Row’s report on heat and building strategy.





A British family has sent an open letter to COP26 Chairman Alok Sharma, urging the government to develop a national strategy for decarbonizing existing buildings. The call to action comes amid heated reports within the government about the cost of low-carbon heating.

Emissions from domestic building stocks in the UK in particular account for about a quarter of the national total annually.

The open letter was convened this week by Households Declare, a new campaign launched as an offshoot of the Architects Climate Action Network.

Households Declare is designed to help families declare a climate emergency, as many local councils and businesses are already doing, and to pressure policy makers to develop more ambitious decarbonization policies.

Following the repeated claims by the Climate Change Committee (CCC) that the UK will not achieve its legally binding emission targets “without the near complete decarbonization of housing stocks”, the campaign has are urged to develop. To improve energy efficiency.

This was the original goal of the Green Home Grant and Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme, which funded households and public sector organizations, respectively, with the majority of the cost of improvements to reduce energy consumption. However, the Green Homes Grant closed in the spring with less than 10% of the £2bn promised on vouchers issued.

The government has, in part, blamed the difficulty of obtaining merchants offering certified retrofit work in accordance with the plan’s requirements. Since then, the £500,000 originally allocated to the plan has been passed directly to the British and Scottish Parliament, confirming that they can provide their own home improvement plans.

Ministers have come under pressure from trade groups, NGOs, local councils and activists to clarify plans to completely replace green housing subsidies, but have yet to be confirmed. Households Declare calls for strategic details as soon as possible and urges ministers to “do it now and make it fair.” Until this latter, the government hopes to keep its promise to level up by ensuring that the new policy addresses the fuel poverty problem and the climate crisis without excluding the low-income class. According to BEIS figures, 1 in 10 UK households are fuel poor.

Households Declare is additionally running a VAT reduction campaign for products that improve home energy efficiency and the retrofit service itself.

Heating and building strategy debate

After missing the opportunity to explain a replacement for the Green Homes Grant in its 2021 budget speech, the next opportunity for governments to do so will be through the publication of Heat and Buildings Strategy. This policy package originally consisted of two separate strategies slated for publication in the fall of 2020.

The delay until recently was due to the need to combine strategies and the government’s COVID-19 response priorities. However, the strategy was scheduled before the start of the July 22 parliamentary summer recess, and the recent delay is due to a disagreement within the Conservative Party over funding the plan.

Publications including The Times, The Mirror and The Sun are reporting that the strategy will not promise the UK to ban gas boilers in homes from 2035 as recommended by the CCC. Instead, a less ambitious deadline of 2040 is reportedly being considered. This is primarily to lower the cost of technologies such as heat pumps and hydrogen preparation boilers.

It is also reported that there will be up to £4,000 increase currently available for households installing a new low-carbon heating system currently available through the Clean Homes Grant scheme. However, the proposal to provide subsidies only to low-income families was opposed by lawmakers. Backbenchers argued that middle-class families would not have to pay more than £10,000 to decarbonize their home heating.

edie heard reports that the hydrogen strategy would likely be published before the end of August, followed shortly thereafter by the thermal and building strategy.

Emissions from domestic building stocks in the UK in particular account for about a quarter of annual national emissions. The CCC has repeatedly cited energy inefficient homes that rely on fossil heating as a major roadblock to net-zero by 2050. The UK Green Building Council estimates that 80% of the buildings that will exist in the UK in 2050 are already standing.

