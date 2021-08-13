US imposes sanctions on Cuban officials, military unit for violence





People walk under a Cuban flag in a shopping area amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Havana, Cuba, August 3, 2021. REUTERS / Alexandre Meneghini

WASHINGTON, Aug.13 (Reuters) – The U.S. Treasury Department announced on Friday it was imposing sanctions on two Cuban Interior Ministry officials and a military unit following the government’s crackdown on protesters last month.

The department said it was sanctioning Romarico Vidal Sotomayor Garcia and Pedro Orlando Martinez Fernandez and the Tropas de Prevencion (TDP) of the Cuban Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces.

“Today’s action shines the spotlight on other perpetrators responsible for cracking down on the Cuban people’s calls for freedom and respect for human rights,” said Andrea Gacki, director of the Office of Control foreign assets of the Department of the Treasury.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said TDP soldiers were deployed “and allegedly attacked and beat protesters, while making violent arrests.”

“The United States supports the Cuban people in their courageous call for freedom as we identify those who oppress them and attempt to maintain a repressive system,” he said in a statement. “We will continue to take measures to promote the accountability of the Cuban government’s human rights violations.”

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Twitter rejected the sanctions, calling them “US opportunistic measures against Interior Ministry officers and preventive troops from the Cuban armed forces. Such measures reflect duplications. standards of a government accustomed to manipulation and lies to maintain the blockade against #Cuba. “

In July, the United States imposed sanctions on the Cuban police and two of its leaders.

The protests erupted amid the worst economic crisis in Communist-ruled Cuba since the fall of its former ally, the Soviet Union, and a record increase in coronavirus infections. Thousands of people have taken to the streets, angry at the shortage of basic commodities, restrictions on civil liberties and authorities’ handling of the pandemic.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel blamed the unrest on the United States, which in recent years has tightened its decades-old trade embargo on the island. He said many of the protesters were sincere but manipulated by social media campaigns orchestrated by the United States.

The US Treasury earlier announced sanctions against the Cuban defense minister and an Interior Ministry special forces unit for alleged human rights violations in the crackdown that followed the protests, in which hundreds activists were arrested.

Reporting by David Shepardson and David Brunnstrom; edited by Jonathan Oatis, Grant McCool and Sonya Hepinstall

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/us-treasury-sanctions-cuban-officials-military-unit-over-violence-2021-08-13/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos