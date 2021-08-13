Opinion: Central bank digital currencies are coming. The United States must be ready





Unlike bitcoin, CBDCs are issued by governments and are essentially digital versions of an existing national currency. But instead of keeping it in your wallet, you store it on your phone.

CBDCs might become more common sooner than you think. According to the Atlantic Council think tank, 81 countries, which represent more than 90% of the world’s gross domestic product, are exploring a digital currency, and five countries have already launched one. And there will be more to come. According to a survey by the Bank for International Settlements, countries representing a fifth of the world’s population may well issue a digital currency in the coming years. Leading the way is the Chinese digital yuan, which has already been tested in more than $ 5 billion in transactions. The United States, on the other hand, is still in the research phase. The House Committee on Financial Services recently held a hearing on the promises and perils of the CBDC, in which several witnesses called on the United States to be more proactive. Julia Coronado of MacroPolicy Perspectives called on the United States to take a “leadership role” on CBDCs. “Failure to act now will leave the United States on the outside,” added Julia Friedlander of the Atlantic Council.

In other words, if America waits too long, it could miss a chance to shape the future of digital currency.

Why should Americans care? Well, partly because they’ve gotten used to a world in which the US dollar reigns supreme. But the rise of the CBDCs could challenge this order, potentially threatening the status of the US dollar as a global reserve currency. Different countries will find it much easier to transact with each other directly, eliminating the need for the US dollar or SWIFT, a global financial messaging system.

In a CBDC world, “people would use the dollar less,” predicted Michael Sung, a professor at Shanghai Fudan University who studies digital currencies, in an interview with me. “The dollar is dominant because it is the reserve currency. Everyone should use it for convenience. You don’t need a reserve currency if you can settle directly between trade pairs. ”

The dollar is also a tool for US foreign policy, as the US can essentially exclude sanctioned countries from the dollar-based system. If the United States does not develop its own CBDC and other countries move forward, they might have less information about cross-border transactions, as countries could transact with each other without using the SWIFT network. , which the United States can monitor.

CBDCs could also bring a national advantage to the United States. In his Senate testimony on a digital dollar, Stanford University professor Darrell Duffie noted that part of the appeal of CBDCs lies in finding an alternative to our current system of expensive bank rails. and inefficient. “Banks have also underinvested in payment technologies that would improve the speed, interoperability and programmability of payments,” said Duffie.

Digital currencies can be programmed to be spent in a certain way, such as food and medical supplies, but not cigarettes or alcohol. Of course, many Americans would naturally be uncomfortable with the government knowing how your digital money is being spent. And there is concern that CBDCs will become a convenient way for authoritarian governments to monitor individual citizens’ transactions. But it should not become the dominant model.

The United States could help set the standard by developing a digital currency that relies on privacy. “If this is the technology of the future, we want to make sure that the United States applies democratic values,” said Chris Giancarlo, co-founder of the Digital Dollar Project, in an interview with me.

A digital dollar should also be a tool for certain use cases, such as providing government pandemic assistance, and not an end in itself. It should not eliminate cash, which remains the most private form of money. Nor should it intend to replace non-government digital currencies like Bitcoin, dollar-linked stablecoins, or other cryptocurrencies that allow more private transactions.

We may soon be living in a CBDC world. And if America stays on the sidelines, it could miss its chance to influence what this world looks like.

