Former US Ambassador to Afghanistan analyzes Taliban advancesExBulletin





NPR’s Noel King speaks with former US Ambassador to Afghanistan Ronald Neumann about the Taliban’s rapid territorial gains and the Biden administration’s decision to vacate the embassy in Kabul.

NOEL KING, HOST:

The Taliban are moving at incredible speed across Afghanistan. Today they have captured two cities – the second and third in the country, Kandahar and Herat. And in the last few hours alone, they have invaded at least one provincial capital. The United States is supposed to complete a withdrawal but instead sends 3,000 troops. Their mission is to get the Americans out, including the 1,400 Americans stationed at the embassy.

Ronald Neumann is with us now. He was the United States Ambassador to Afghanistan. And he joins us via Skype. Good morning sir.

RONALD NEUMANN: Hello. Thank you for hosting me.

KING: I was reminded this morning that your father was also Ambassador to Afghanistan many years ago. And I’m wondering what’s going through your mind as you watch it develop hour by hour.

NEUMANN: Oh, well, that’s very sad. You know, I first went to Afghanistan in 1967. So I was able to travel all over the country when I was young, by jeep, by horse, and even by yak. So I saw a large part of the country. Then I came back as an ambassador. Then I came back frequently. In fact, I was in Kabul barely a month ago. And I think it’s a very sad, very preventable situation. But we are where we are.

KING: Avoidable how?

NEUMANN: Well, I think the decision to withdraw the troops was a bad decision, one that we could have stabilized or kept the situation stable with the same force that we now deem it necessary to temporarily put back into unfavorable conditions. But, you know, it’s – I think reflecting on the past is a bad use of time when we have so many pressing issues ahead of us.

KING: Okay. Let’s talk about what’s in front of us. So we have Zalmay Khalilzad, the United States’ chief envoy, in talks with the Taliban right now. Do you see a window for successful peace negotiations? What do you think should be happening here?

NEUMANN: Absolutely not – not in the short term.

KING: Okay.

NEUMANN: Ambassador Khalilzad’s process is completely messed up. The peace – the deal was the peace – that he negotiated – us – that helped us keep the Afghans on the defensive for over a year, giving the Taliban the strategic initiative. We have pressured the Afghan government for the release of 5,000 prisoners, some of whom are back on the battlefield. One of them is apparently at the head of the now successful attack on Kandahar. It did not lead to negotiations. It did not bring peace. And it’s not for soon.

KING: So what?

NEUMANN: Well, first of all, there is a military solution. The Taliban could win the war. It is deplorable. But it is possible. Second, the Taliban can get to the point where they have almost the whole country. And then they will be happy to negotiate a surrender of the Afghan government, which still loses the war through negotiations. It is not what I would call a negotiated peace. But this is not yet the case.

The United States is now in a sort of panic – almost panic mode, or act like that, trying to get – to protect our own people and bring out the so-called SIV, the special immigrants. I think we have a much bigger moral debt. We have thousands, probably hundreds of thousands of Afghans who believed us not only when we said we would stay with them, but also when we spoke about democracy, women’s rights and justice. And you have a whole generation of young people who have embraced our values, who have become educated – judges, television producers. These people have been murdered regularly for a year. They are in a huge threat – danger now. I think we have a moral responsibility to get these people out.

And I’m afraid that by avoiding that and leaving them in danger, we are really marking a huge black mark for ourselves, for our country, for the future. You know, we haven’t had a problem like this from Rwanda. We weren’t able to engage fast enough there and now we have a very good chance of not acting.

KING: Are there a couple of things you could actually imagine the United States doing that might help? Like, I’ve seen threats to cut US aid to Afghanistan, for example. Is there something in your mind that could work, other than a military solution?

NEUMANN: I think right now we have to tell the Taliban, you are not allowed to take Kabul. We will use our troops and our air force to prevent this. That would at least leave as much time as it takes to get everyone out.

KING: Okay. Ronald Neumann is the former US Ambassador to Afghanistan. Thank you sir.

NEUMANN: Thank you.

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. See the terms of use and permissions pages on our website at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created on time by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/08/13/1027339657/former-u-s-ambassador-to-afghanistan-analyses-the-talibans-advancements The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos