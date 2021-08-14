Influx of troops into Kabul tests Bidens withdrawal deadline





WASHINGTON (AP) Last-minute decision to send 3,000 US troops to Afghanistan to help partially evacuate the US embassy calls into question that President Joe Biden will meet his August 31 deadline for the full withdrawal of forces from fight. The vanguard of a contingent of Marines arrived in Kabul on Friday and most of the other 3,000 are expected on Sunday.

Officials stressed that the mission of the newly arrived troops is limited to helping airlift personnel from the embassy and Afghan allies, and they expect to complete it by the end of the months. But they may have to stay longer if the embassy is threatened by a Taliban takeover of Kabul by then. On Friday, the Taliban seemed almost within reach to challenge the capital.

Obviously from their actions it appears they are trying to isolate Kabul, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said, referring to the Taliban’s swift and effective withdrawal from the country’s main provincial capitals. days.

Biden had given the Pentagon until Aug. 31 to complete the withdrawal of 2,500 to 3,000 troops from Afghanistan when he announced in April that he was ending US involvement in the war. That number has fallen to just under 1,000, and all but about 650 are expected to be gone by the end of the month; the 650 must remain to help protect the US diplomatic presence, including with planes and defensive weapons at Kabul airport.

But Thursday’s decision to send 3,000 fresh troops to the airport adds a new twist to the US withdrawal. There is no question of resuming war, but the number of troops needed for security will depend on decisions about keeping the embassy open and the extent of the Taliban threat to the capital in the coming days.

Passing the August 31 deadline with thousands of American troops in the country would be embarrassing for Biden given his insistence on ending the 20-year war in the United States by that date. Republicans have previously criticized the pullout as a mistake and poorly planned, although both sides have little political appetite to send in new troops to fight the Taliban.

Kirby declined to discuss any assessment of the likelihood that the Taliban will soon converge on Kabul, but the urgent movement of additional US troops into Afghanistan to help with the withdrawal of the embassies is clear evidence of Washington’s concern until after the fall. fast from major cities this week with relatively little resistance from the Afghan government, Kabul is in danger.

Kirby reiterated the Biden administration’s assertion that the Afghan security forces have tangible advantages over the insurgents, including a viable air force and superior manpower. The statement serves to highlight the fact that what the Afghan forces lack is the motivation to fight in a circumstance where the Taliban appear to have decisive momentum.

Stephen Biddle, professor of international and public affairs at Columbia University, said in an interview that the news that 3,000 US troops were heading to Kabul to help withdraw US diplomats and embassy staff has probably worsened the morale of the Afghans.

The message to the Afghans is: The city of Kabul is going to fall so quickly that we cannot organize an orderly withdrawal from the embassy, ​​Biddle said. This suggests to Afghans that Americans see little future for the government and that this place could be toast in a matter of hours.

Kirby said major elements of a marine battalion arrived in Kabul on Friday as the United States ramps up evacuation flights for some U.S. diplomats and thousands of Afghans. The rest of this battalion and two others are expected in the coming days.

The Pentagon has also moved 4,500 to 5,000 additional troops to bases in the Gulf countries of Qatar and Kuwait, including 1,000 in Qatar to speed up visa processing for Afghan translators and others who fear reprisals from Taliban for their past work with Americans, and members of their families.

The remaining 3,500 to 4,000 troops of an 82nd Airborne Division combat brigade at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, were preparing to leave for Kuwait on Friday at very short notice. Kirby said combat troops will be a standby force for any mission that may be required in Kabul.

The temporary build-up of troops for US evacuations highlights the breathtaking pace of the Taliban’s takeover of much of the country.

The latest blow on Friday was the Taliban’s capture of the capital of Helmand province, where US, British and NATO allied forces have fought some of the bloodiest battles in the past 20 years. Hundreds of Western soldiers died there in the war, in fighting that often succeeded in pushing back Taliban fighters locally, only for the Taliban to return when a Western unit emerged.

The State Department said the embassy in Kabul will remain partially staffed and functional, but Thursday’s decision to evacuate a significant number of embassy staff and bring in thousands more US troops is a sign of the loss of confidence in the ability of the Afghan government to repel the influx of Taliban. The Biden administration has not ruled out a complete evacuation of the embassy or possibly a relocation of operations from the embassy to Kabul airport.

There are still a little over 4,000 people at the embassy; the State Department did not specify how many will be withdrawn over the next two weeks.

The Biden administration directly warned Taliban officials that the United States would respond if the Taliban attack the Americans during the intensified deployments and evacuations.

The Americans are preparing a military base overseas to receive and house large numbers of these Afghan translators and others while their visa applications are processed. The Biden administration did not identify the base, but discussed earlier with Kuwait and Qatar the use of US bases there for temporary relocations. State Department spokesman Ned Price said the United States will soon have evacuation planes for Afghan translators and others who manage to reach Kabul airport despite the fighting.

