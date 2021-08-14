U.S. Capitol Riot Judges Become Democracy Conscience





In presiding over the cases of hundreds of people accused of violating the United States Capitol on January 6 in support of then-President Donald Trump, federal judges were quick to describe the unprecedented nature of the events of this day.

As Congressional inquiries become increasingly partisan – and Democratic and Republican views on the significance of the Capitol attack drift further and further apart – it should be noted that the judges appointed by the Presidents of both parties have described the riot as an existential danger to American democracy.

There were various points in the court process where the judges took a step back to explain what the January 6 riot was all about. Sometimes it’s when a judge rejects defenses that downplay the seriousness of the offense. On other occasions, a judge explains why she is unwilling to release an accused who has allegedly been part of the crowd. The most striking examples come in sentencing hearings, when judges put the sentences they hand down in context.

The willingness to rule on the larger circumstances varies from judge to judge, Michael McConnell, a professor at Stanford Law School and a former federal appeals judge, told CNN.

“Sentencing is a public event and when the underlying justice has been challenged, even indirectly, I think many judges consider it their civic responsibility to speak to the public,” he said. “They speak to the accused by name, but they really speak to the public – to restore and protect the rule of law.”

This includes in situations, such as the Dresch conviction, where the sentence – six months in prison, which was actually served – may seem light to the way judges describe the crimes.

“The sentences weren’t incredibly punitive, which is why their comments, putting the sentence in context, are so important,” said Nancy Gertner, a former Federal District Judge who now teaches at Harvard Law School.

Replace “the will of the people” by “the will of the crowd”

Time and time again, judges have pointed out that the defendants are not ransacking just any federal building, nor is it a typical procedure they are disrupting.

What they were able to interrupt was “a critical function required by the US Constitution for a peaceful transition of power in our democracy,” as DC Chief Justice Beryl Howell said in a February 23 hearing with a member of the Proud Boys.

During his August 4 conviction, Jackson said Dresch, who pleaded guilty to illegally protesting on Capitol Hill, was an “enthusiastic participant” in an effort “to overthrow democracy, to stop the will of the people and replace it. by the will of the crowd ”

Moss, a candidate for President Barack Obama, said the attack “threatened not only the security of the Capitol, but democracy itself”, as he condemned Paul Hodgkins, a rioter who pleaded guilty to obstructing a formal procedure.

“Our elected representatives of the two political parties came together that day to fulfill their constitutional and statutory duty to declare in the text of the law the person elected president,” Moss said at the hearing on July 19. “The mob’s goal was to prevent this from happening. They were prepared to break the law to prevent Congress from fulfilling its constitutional and statutory duty. It is frightening for many reasons.”

The judges do not only have a symbolic point of view on the insurgency. Their courthouse is just half a mile from the Capitol complex and is on the route rioters took from the rally outside the White House. Howell said from her bedroom window she could see the National Guard stationed at the Capitol following the attack. “I teach in various countries and always brag about the greatness of America. It’s going to be difficult for me to convince people in other parts of the world that we are this shining light on a hill because of what s ‘passed that day, “Judge Reggie Walton said in plea proceedings against the Capitol riots that unfolded as the House special committee on the January 6 attack held its first hearing at the end of July.

“It’s a shame for me,” he added. “It should be an embarrassment for all Americans.”

“Gullible enough” to believe Trump

Judges cited Trump’s continued promotion of the same electoral fraud lies that propelled the riot that day as a reason the defendants should not be released from custody. Moreover, the judges rejected the justification put forward by some of the rioters who argued that they deserved pity because of the way Trump encouraged the riot.

Howell, during his February 23 hearing with Proud Boys member William Chrestman, who has pleaded not guilty, said if this defense were upheld it “would undermine the rule of law.”

“Because then, just like a king or a dictator, the president could dictate what is legal and what is not in this country, and that is now how we operate here,” the judge said. , named by Obama.

But whatever legal conclusion they draw, the judges didn’t hesitate to acknowledge the role Trump played that day – even though they didn’t say his name explicitly.

“The accused came to Capitol Hill because he trusted someone who returned that trust by lying to him,” Jackson, a person named by Obama, said at his sentencing hearing for Dresch .

Earlier in the Dresch case, Jackson had denied his bail, in part because Trump “continues to propagate the lie that inspired the attack almost daily,” according to his May 5 opinion. Likewise, during a plea hearing for Lori and Thomas Vinson, a couple who stormed the Capitol, Walton said Trump “always makes those statements” and the rioters “were gullible enough” to believe him. So.

“Why should I believe they’re not ready to start over?” Said Walton, who was appointed by President George W. Bush. “Why should I believe, if there is some kind of uprising again in response to what the former president is still saying, why should I believe that they won’t join again?”

He called the situation “threatening to our democracy”.

The franchise and the franchise can be, in part, because federal judges sit on the bench for life. Still, former judges told CNN they believe those judges have given thought to their comments and that the public should take note of how they perceive January 6.

“At times when the nation is torn apart, it is especially helpful that the branch of government that still enjoys the greatest trust of the American public – and, I think most of the time, behaves in a less partisan and less confrontational manner. – for this branch to speak up and remind the American public of the principles behind this, ”said McConnell, the former appeals judge.

Even if, in theory, the federal judiciary occupies a place above the partisan fray on Capitol Hill, at least once a judge has felt the need to tackle that fray directly. Alluding to a remark made by Republican Georgia Rep. Andrew Clyde, President Ronald Reagan-appointed Judge Royce Lamberth said he was “particularly troubled by accounts from some members of Congress that January 6 was was just a day of tourists walking through the Capitol. ”

In a June 23 hearing, Lamberth described the attack as a “disgrace to our country” and referred to videos of the Capitol riot that the court was trying to make public.

“We are bringing them out as best we can now and it will show that the attempt by some members of Congress to rewrite history and say they were just tourists walking on the Capitol is utter nonsense,” said the judge.

CNN’s Joe Beare, Marshall Cohen, Katelyn Polantz, and Hannah Rabinowitz contributed to this report.

