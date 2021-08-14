American coronavirus: 8 states account for half of hospitalizations linked to Covid-19 in the United States. And the wave is overwhelming healthcare workers





Eight states, many of which are behind the national average for vaccinations, have Covid-19 patients who account for at least 15% of their overall hospitalizations: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, and Texas , according to a CNN analysis of data from the US Department of Health and Human Services.

Of all Covid-19 hospitalizations, the combined totals of these eight states represent about 51% of patients, although the states only represent about 24% of the country’s population, according to census data.

“In the past week, Florida had more Covid cases than the 30 states with the lowest case rates combined. And Florida and Texas alone accounted for nearly 40% of new hospitalizations in across the country, “White House Covid-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said in a White House briefing Thursday.

Florida has the second highest rate of new cases per capita, with just over 100 new cases per 100,000 residents every day over the past week. It is behind only Louisiana.

In the wake, Florida is the latest state to report that 50% of its residents are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data released Thursday.

The percentages of Covid-19 patients in intensive care units are even worse, with Florida, Louisiana and Mississippi approaching half of the intensive care beds used for these patients, according to HHS data on Thursday.

Mississippi reported 5,023 new cases on Friday, another daily record, the state Department of Health said. Of the new cases, 98% of them are in unvaccinated people, according to the state’s dashboard.

A shortage of healthcare workers

Gov. Tate Reeves said a shortage of healthcare workers was exacerbating pressure on hospitals, saying the state lost 2,000 healthcare workers last year.

He said an appeal had been made to out-of-state workers – 73 hospitals requested 65 doctors, 920 nurses, 41 CRNAs, 59 advanced practice nurses, 34 medical assistants, 239 respiratory technicians and 20 paramedics paramedics.

In Florida, Brevard County officials made an urgent appeal this week for residents to try to avoid using ambulance services for non-emergency calls or going to hospitals for Covid-19 testing . First responders and departments are feeling the effects of the wave of Delta coronavirus variants across the country. Emergency services in Memphis, Tennessee are overworked due to the pandemic, with August potentially being the busiest month in city firefighters’ history, Fire Chief Gina said. Sweat.

Due to “all-round” bed capacity constraints, Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville is limiting elective cases and declining transfer requests from many other facilities, officials said while announcing that the hospital and emergency room were “completely full”.

And chief medical officer Dr Geoff Lifferth of Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin, Tennessee, said the hospital no longer had open beds. “As an emergency physician and healthcare administrator, the past week has been one of the most exhausting and daunting of my career,” he said in a moving Facebook post.

In Texas, the state’s Department of Health Services said a shortage of pediatric intensive care beds in Dallas County was linked to a shortage of medical personnel.

“Hospitals are licensed for a specific number of beds and most hospitals routinely have fewer beds than they are licensed for. They cannot use unstaffed beds. With the increase in COVID cases, hospitals are experiencing a shortage of people to staff the beds for which they are authorized, ”said Lara Anton, spokesperson for the Ministry of Health.

Governor Greg Abbott announced on Wednesday that more than 2,500 medical staff will be deployed to hospitals across the state to treat the growing number of Covid-19 patients.

In Oregon, Governor Kate Brown said Friday she was ordering the deployment of up to 1,500 members of the Oregon National Guard to support healthcare workers amid an increase in hospitalizations in the ‘Condition due to the rapid spread of the Delta variant.

“I know it’s not the summer that many of us envision, with over 2.5 million Oregonians vaccinated against COVID-19,” Brown said. “The harsh and frustrating reality is that the Delta variant changed everything. Delta is very contagious and we have to act now.

FDA clears 3rd dose for immunocompromised

The FDA on Thursday cleared an additional third dose to be given to people with weakened immune systems. On Friday, CDC vaccine advisers voted unanimously on Friday to recommend an additional dose of vaccine for some immunocompromised people. CDC’s Dr Rochelle Walensky quickly approved the vote, which means people can start receiving the third dose immediately.

At a meeting of CDC vaccine advisers, Dr Heather Scobie said a disproportionate number of vaccine breakthroughs are found among those with immunocompromise. Almost a third – 32% – of breakthrough vaccinated cases are in this group, she said.

While immunocompromised people make up about 2.7% of the adult population – about 7 million people – they are more vulnerable to infection, said Dr Amanda Cohn, executive secretary of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. .

She said the vaccine’s effectiveness is around 59% to 72% in people who are immunocompromised, compared to 90% to 94% overall.

“People who are immunocompromised are more likely to become seriously ill from Covid-19. They are at higher risk of prolonged SARS-CoV-2 infection, shedding and viral progression during infection and treatment, especially in hospitalized patients, ”Cohn said.

Mask Mandate Push and Pull Continues

With the start of the school year, the debate over mask mandates between parents, educators and political leaders continues nationwide as children under 12 are not yet eligible for vaccines. Covid-19. Over the past few days, heated scenes have unfolded in Georgia and Tennessee as local school boards and officials considered mask warrants for staff and students but faced stiff opposition from some parents.

In suburban Atlanta, more than 550 cases have been reported this week in the Cobb County School District. Cobb County does not enforce masks but “strongly encourages” them for students and staff, according to district public health guidelines posted on its website.

In Florida, three Broward County educators died this week from complications from Covid-19, teachers’ union president Anna Fusco told CNN. The educators died in a roughly 24-hour period between Monday evening and Wednesday morning, she said.

Broward County School Board President Rosalind Osgood responded on CNN on Friday to a question about reports that three of the educators were not vaccinated.

“I was also told they were not vaccinated,” she said.

The district, which is opening classrooms for students next week, is using money to encourage staff members to get vaccinated.

Broward County has had 138 employees testing positive for Covid-19 since August 1, according to the system’s Covid dashboard, which was updated on Thursday.

School system shuts down due to dozens of cases

The Ware County school system in South Georgia will close until August 27, due to a surge in the number of reported Covid-19 cases among students and staff, the district said on Friday.

Ware County schools, which have 5,900 students, reported 76 cases of Covid-19 among students and 67 positive tests among staff on Friday. Nearly 680 students and 150 employees are quarantined.

“Some staff members are facing their own illness or illness in their family, so they cannot work at the moment. Staff at two schools are suffering significant losses,” the district said on Facebook. “For these and other reasons, we thought the best thing to do was hit the pause button and give staff and students time to recover physically and emotionally.”

In-season extracurricular training and competitions will continue as planned, the statement said.

CNN’s Steve Almasy, Abbey Clark, Gregory Lemos, Lauren Mascarenhas, Christina Maxouris, Deidre McPhillips, Shawn Nottingham, Rebekah Riess and Hannah Sarisohn contributed to this report.

