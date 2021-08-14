The US Chimpanzee Sanctuary is set to give its primates a vaccine against COVID-19, will others follow its example? | Science





Loretta is one of 77 chimpanzees at a sanctuary in Georgia who may soon self-administer an vaccine designed to protect them from COVID-19.

Fred Rubio / Project Chimps

As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues in the United States, a parallel vaccination effort has taken place in some American zoos to protect their animals, especially great apes. Now a chimpanzee sanctuary in Georgia is set to do the same, saying it intends to give an COVID-19 vaccine to its primates soon, who are likely also vulnerable to the coronavirus pandemic.

After consulting with our vet and several others at the zoo, we were confident this was the right decision for us, said Ali Crumpacker, executive director of Project Chimps Sanctuary. Other US chimpanzee sanctuaries tell Science they are discussing whether to vaccinate their animals and will closely monitor the efforts of others. But some say they don’t see an urgent need to do so, given the other precautions they’ve taken.

Primatologists have been concerned about great apes, captive and wild, since the start of the pandemic. Chimpanzees, gorillas, orangutans, and bonobos all share versions of the angiotensin-converting enzyme 2, the cell surface receptor that SARS-CoV-2 binds to to initiate infections. Additionally, human respiratory infections have devastated great ape populations in the past. Great apes are susceptible to COVID-19, said Jon Epstein, vice president for science and research at EcoHealth Alliance, a non-profit organization dedicated to protecting wildlife and humans from pathogens. This infectious disease raises real and legitimate conservation concerns.

In response, zoos, sanctuaries and national parks around the world have tightened measures to protect their great apes from COVID-19, increasing their use of masks, gloves and other personal protective equipment (PPE) and further restricting access to animals. Still, concern increased in January 2021 when eight gorillas at the San Diego Safari Park Zoo contracted the virus. They survived, with just one bout of cough and congestion, but the experience led the facility to become the first zoo to be vaccinated, killing nine orangutans and bonobos in February. The animals received an non-human COVID-19 vaccine provided by Zoetis, a US company that was originally the animal division of Pfizer. Injections, like those made by Novavax which have been shown to be 90% effective against symptomatic infections in clinical trials, use advanced modified SARS-CoV-2 proteins to trigger an immune response against the virus.

COVID-19 is here to stay a long time, and our animals are part of our community, said Nadine Lamberski, head of conservation and wildlife health for the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance. To achieve herd immunity in our community, we need to vaccinate as many people as possible.

Behind the scenes, other zoos and sanctuaries were paying attention. San Diego reported earlier this year that its primates had not developed any serious side effects from the vaccine, just a few mild reactions such as signs of headaches. Soon after, Zoetis announced that more than 70 zoos, sanctuaries and other institutions across the United States had requested doses. More than a dozen zoos have started to vaccinate otters, great apes, bears and other animals.

Today, Project Chimps, founded in 2014 and one of six accredited American chimpanzee sanctuaries that house great apes from research labs, the pet trade, and the entertainment industry, is on the verge of to receive a delivery of the Zoetis vaccine for its 77 chimpanzees. Although the sanctuary already has COVID-19 precautions and more than 95% of staff are vaccinated, they wanted extra protection for their animals. We felt reassured that [zoos] went first and saw no downside, Crumpacker says.

The U.S. government said in 2015 that it would stop funding invasive chimpanzee research, and in 2016, the world’s largest private chimpanzee research center pledged to send all of its 220 chimpanzees to the Project Chimps within 5 years. This process has been slower than expected and mired in controversy; so far, 80 chimpanzees have been transferred to Project Chimps.

About 70% of the chimpanzees in Project Chimps have been trained to receive voluntary injections, and staff are working to prepare the rest. Crumpacker says they won’t force the vaccine on chimpanzees who refuse injections and instead try to vaccinate them later.

But the leaders of Chimp Haven, the largest and only federally funded chimpanzee sanctuary in the United States, have decided not to order the vaccine at this time. They believe their chimpanzees’ risk of contracting COVID-19 is low, given the use of PPE and a high vaccination rate among guardians. To date, there have been no recorded cases of chimpanzees testing positive for COVID-19 in a zoo, sanctuaries or in the wild. For now, Chimp Haven chose not to go ahead with the vaccination, but continued to keep our options open, said Raven Jackson-Jewett, director of veterinary care and attending vet at Chimp Haven.

Chimp Haven and several other sanctuaries cited the nature of the Zoetis vaccine and said they wanted to know more about its effectiveness. The vaccine, which was first developed for use in cats and dogs, has only been licensed for purposes in animals. Zoos and sanctuaries must individually seek approval from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and state veterinarians to receive a dose of each vaccine, which Zoetis then donates.

Zoetis is currently working on obtaining a conditional license from the USDA to use its vaccine in mink, which in some countries is bred in large numbers for its fur. (The company says a US license would likely make it easier to sell the vaccine overseas.) Mink are known to contract SARS-CoV-2 and have been shown to transmit it to humans, leading to epidemics and the culling of many on Dutch farms. The company is planning challenge trials on animals by vaccinating them and deliberately exposing some to the coronavirus to test vaccine protection and effectiveness against COVID-19 variants.

Mahesh Kumar, senior vice president of global biologics research and development at Zoetis, says the company is confident its vaccine is safe for animals. Yet Kumar acknowledges that the efficacy of vaccines in different species remains uncertain.

Great ape sanctuaries outside the United States are also wondering if they should vaccinate their animals, although the Zoetis vaccine is not yet available in other countries. Members of the Pan African Sanctuary Alliance (PASA), an organization that works with 23 primate sanctuaries in 13 African countries, have expressed interest in a COVID-19 vaccine for their animals, according to group director Gregg Tully. Were open to learning more about vaccines, Tully said. Whether they decide to vaccinate their primates depends on many factors.

One may be that Africans need to prioritize immunization of people. Fueled by the Delta variant, cases and deaths of COVID-19 have skyrocketed in Africa in recent months, and less than 1.5% of people on the continent are fully vaccinated, according to a recent update from the World Health Organization. The focus is now on vaccinating staff and those around animals to minimize risk, says Tully. In Africa, the availability of vaccines is increasing at present, but it remains woefully low.

