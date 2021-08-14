Russia instructs BBC reporter to return home alongside Britain | freedom of speech





Russian state TV reported that London was responding to refusal to renew or issue visas to Russian journalists in the UK.

Russia has told a BBC reporter working in Moscow to leave Russia by the end of the month in retaliation for London’s discrimination against Russian journalists working in the UK, state TV reported.

In an unusual move to signal that already poor London-Moscow relations have deteriorated further, the Rossiya-24 TV channel says Sarah Rainsford, one of British broadcaster’s two English-language Moscow correspondents, will return home late Thursday. It was called a breakthrough expulsion.

The de facto deportation measure follows a crackdown on Russian media that authorities believe are backed by malicious foreign interests that seek to instigate unrest ahead of the September parliamentary elections.

Rossiya-24 says Russian authorities have decided not to renew her Rainsfords certification to work as a foreign journalist in Moscow after the end of this month, when her existing visa expires.

The move comes in response to London’s refusal to renew or issue visas to Russian journalists in the UK.

The channel cited Britain’s treatment of state-run Russian broadcaster RT and online state-run news outlet Sputnik, saying neither of them could be licensed to cover international events in the UK.

The British government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sarah Rainsford is going home. According to our experts, this Moscow BBC bureau correspondent will not extend his visa as the UK has crossed all our red lines in the media field, Rossiya-24 said.

Sarah Rainsford’s expulsion is our symmetrical response.

BBC Secretary-General Tim Davie denounced her expulsion as a direct attack on freedom of speech, which we unconditionally condemn.

We urge the Russian authorities to reconsider their decision. In the meantime, we will continue to report events in the region independently and fairly, he said.

Rainsford did not respond to requests for comment. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the BBC representative recently attended the Foreign Ministry and everything was explained to them in detail.

Zakharova said Moscow has warned London several times that Moscow will respond to visa-related persecution of Russian journalists in the UK.

The British embassy in Moscow declined to comment immediately.

Rainsford is part of a team that provides British public broadcasters with content about Russia and the former Soviet Union in English. The BBC also operates a large Russian-language service in Moscow.

Rainsford, who speaks Russian, is an experienced BBC foreign correspondent who has also worked in Havana, Istanbul and Madrid and is currently one of two BBC correspondents in Moscow.

She caused a stir at a recent press conference by asking Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko if he was still legal given the violent repression of dissent in the former Soviet republic.

She will be the first British journalist to be expelled from Russia in 10 years.

Relations between Russia and Britain have been under serious tension for some time. The London government has repeatedly criticized the Kremlin for human rights violations, particularly in the case of Alexei Navalny, an imprisoned anti-corruption activist and ardent critic of President Vladimir Putin.

