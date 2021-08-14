COVID rules could be a catalyst for domestic terrorists: United States | Coronavirus pandemic News





The Department of Homeland Security issues a new advisory identifying threats posed by groups involved in grievance-based violence.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Friday warned of an increased domestic threat from violent extremists motivated by the new COVID-19 restrictions as well as the anti-government ideology shared online.

These extremists may seek to exploit the emergence of COVID-19 variants by viewing the potential re-establishment of public health restrictions across the United States as a justification for carrying out attacks, according to the DHS bulletin.

Stressors linked to the pandemic have contributed to increasing societal tensions and tensions, leading to several plots of domestic violent extremists, and they may contribute to more violence this year.

The department said the United States continues to face a diverse and difficult threat environment before and after the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks, as well as religious holidays that we believe could act as a catalyst for targeted acts of violence.

These threats include those posed by domestic terrorists, individuals and groups engaged in grievance-based violence, and those inspired or motivated by foreign terrorists and other malicious foreign influences.

The advisory is an update of a previous assessment and is not based on any specific threat information, but rather represents DHS analysis of conditions in the United States.

Law enforcement officials have been concerned about the potential for a new strain of domestic terrorism in the United States following the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol by supporters of the former President Donald Trump, many of whom believed the 2020 U.S. election was tainted with fraud.

In this incident, thousands of Trump supporters stormed police barricades and security checkpoints to invade the United States Capitol where Congress was meeting to certify President Joe Bidens’ electoral victory.

A woman was shot dead by police and three others died of health problems. A policeman who had fought with the rioters later died. More than 570 people were arrested in connection with the riot, including 170 accused of assault or obstruction of the police, according to the FBI.

These actors are increasingly using online forums to influence and disseminate violent extremist narratives and promote violent activity, DHS said.

These threats are also exacerbated by the impacts of the ongoing global pandemic, including grievances over public health security measures and perceived government restrictions.

The United States is experiencing a resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic as the Delta variant of the coronavirus rapidly spreads across most of the country.

In an interview with CNN, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said his department views domestic violent extremists as the greatest terrorist threat to our homeland.

DHS remains committed to sharing timely information with the public about the heightened threat environment in order to protect communities across our country. https://t.co/8CjmnanLMY

Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas (@SecMayorkas) August 13, 2021

Hospitalizations and deaths are rising sharply in sensitive areas of seven US states, including Texas and Florida, where mask wear and vaccines have become divisive political issues.

A decision by the Tennessee School Board on Aug. 10 to impose a mask warrant for the return of elementary school students resulted in an outburst of anger from anti-maskers and violent threats against local officials.

In addition to domestic concerns, the United States faces the coming 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks by Al Qaeda hijackers that killed nearly 3,000 people.

Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula recently released its first English-language copy of Inspire magazine in more than four years, demonstrating that foreign terrorist organizations continue their efforts to inspire US-based individuals susceptible to violent extremist influences. , warned DHS.

