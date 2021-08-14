Newcastle United – Newcastle United have signed Joe Willock on a permanent contract.





Newcastle United have permanently signed Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old spent an outstanding loan period at Magpies between January and May 2021, scoring eight goals in 14 Premier League matches last season helping Steve Bruce’s team reach 12th place.

During his first stay at Tyneside, he became the youngest player to score in seven consecutive Premier League matches. Now he gets the chance to wear a black and white shirt if he agrees to a long-term contract.

“It’s buzzing here,” Willock told nufc.co.uk. “I really enjoyed my time here last season and I am very happy to be a player for Newcastle United.

“Leaving Arsenal is definitely a huge step forward and I want to thank everyone associated with the club for all their support over the years.

“Last season as a home player I had only one chance to play in front of a small number of Newcastle fans. So I want to go out in front of the crowded St. James Park and experience the atmosphere.

“Come on, Maggies!”

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce said: “We are very happy to have secured our number one goal.

“We had to be patient and persevere, but it’s worth the wait to bring Joe back.

“I especially want to thank Lee Charnley for the effort he put into making the deal happen. The club has put a lot of work into making this possible.

“Joe is a wonderful young player who has all the qualities you want in midfield and he has definitely proven himself during his time with us last season.

“This is a move our supporters really wanted us to do and I know they will join me in welcoming Joe back to St James’ Park with a very warm welcome.”

Joe Willock will wear the number 28 shirt for the 2021/22 season.

The club can confirm that he can play in a Premier League match against Aston Villa next week.

