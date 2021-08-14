US immigration advocates denounce Biden’s ‘cruel’ asylum policies





WASHINGTON, Aug.13 (Reuters) – Immigration advocates on Friday criticized President Joe Biden’s asylum policy, saying deportations of migrants at the US-Mexico border and other deterrents were “cruel, illegal and ineffective “.

In a letter to Biden and senior officials, more than 100 organizations urged the Democratic president to restore the ability of all migrants to seek asylum in the United States and to avoid any new policies limiting access to the United States. ‘asylum.

Promising a more humane approach to immigration, Biden reversed many of the restrictive policies of his Republican predecessor, former President Donald Trump. But the Democratic president has upheld an order known as Title 42, one of Trump’s most restrictive measures that allows U.S. officials to deport migrants caught crossing the border into Mexico.

Border arrests have peaked in 20 years in recent months, fueling criticism from Republicans that Biden’s decision to lift certain Trump restrictions has encouraged more people to enter the United States.

At the same time, some Democrats have pressed Biden to end Title 42 and advocates for asylum seekers have said the administration’s actions contradict what Biden had promised.

The administration says the deportations are necessary to prevent U.S. detention centers from being overwhelmed during the coronavirus pandemic, which they say will create risk for officials, migrants and the public.

White House spokesman Vedant Patel said the administration relied on health experts for decisions related to Title 42, which was released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) the United States.

The groups urged Biden not to adopt a policy forcing migrants to wait in Mexico for their cases to be resolved in the United States, which they said would “unquestionably put individuals at risk and violate US asylum law. “.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Thursday the United States would expand an online asylum registration system in the hope that migrants would apply remotely, adding that further changes would be announced in the next days.

Mayorkas did not specify which asylum seekers would be eligible to use the online system.

Last week, the government began transporting some Central American and Mexican migrants arrested at the US-Mexico border to southern Mexico in an attempt to deter passers-by.

In the letter to Biden, the groups said they were “gravely concerned” about the thefts and reports that the migrants were then transported by bus to a remote part of Guatemala.

Marielena Hincapi, executive director of the Los Angeles-based National Immigration Law Center, said the thefts indicated the Biden administration was taking a more restrictive stance.

She said it appears Biden is only focusing on arrests and deportations and not on asylum seekers’ rights.

“It absolutely contradicts what the Biden administration said it was going to do,” she said.

Reporting by Ted Hesson in Washington; Editing by Ross Colvin, Cynthia Osterman and Grant McCool

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-immigration-advocates-blast-cruel-biden-policies-asylum-2021-08-13/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos