2021-22 season live stream, TV schedule and channel guide





A new Premier League season is upon us for the joy of football fans who have to watch the Olympics for a month after Euro 2020 ends.

Stadiums will fill again despite concerns that allowing an acceptable crowd could spike Covid cases, marking the end of the fake crowd noise that has been a hallmark of TV broadcasts for the past 18 months.

However, for many people watching games on TV (or even on their mobile phones), watching all the Premier League matches on TV this season is still probably the most common and practical option.

How to watch the Premier League on TV in England

200 Premier League matches this season will be televised live in the UK.

Not all matches are shown, but more than half of the season 380 fixtures are still averaging more than five per week, as they were at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Most of these are being broadcast on Sky Sports, which broadcasts 128 matches live.

These tend to be Saturday evening kickoffs and Super Sunday doubleheaders, and Friday and Monday night regulars.

Sky Sports Premier League and Football channels are available at 18 per month, and all 8 Sky Sports products at 25.

You can also watch Sky Sports on TV without a contract through Now TV. There is now a monthly membership starting on the 25th and the one-time 24-hour Sports Day package costs 9.98.

An additional 52 Premier League matches will be broadcast on BT Sport, especially on Saturdays with a 12:30pm kickoff for lunch.

You can get various BT Sports packages, from 15 standard sports contracts per month to 40 Big Sport contracts per month (including all Sky Sports channels via Now TV).

The remaining 20 Premier League matches are shown on Amazon Prime, which is tied into two rounds of games just before Christmas.

If you have an Amazon Prime account, you can log into the Prime TV app. This account can be signed up for a 30-day free trial (7.99 per month thereafter).

City will hope to defend their Premier League title. (Photo: PA) How to stream the Premier League live online

By subscribing to Sky Sports, you can watch all Premier League matches broadcast through the Sky Go app.

It’s included with Sky TV at no extra cost, so you can watch it on your phone, tablet, laptop or game console.

BT Sport also boasts an app and web player that can be accessed by subscribing to a TV channel.

If you don’t want to commit to a TV subscription (initial 24 months), you can get a 25-month subscription. This pass is free and comes with a 12-month Athletic subscription.

The Amazon Prime Video app lets you watch Premier League football on your iOS or Android phone, tablet, or smart TV.

What Premier League matches are on TV?

Here are the Premier League matches that will be televised live in August.

Friday, August 13

Brentford v Arsenal (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday, August 14

Manchester United v Leeds (12:30pm) BT SportNorwich v Liverpool (5:30pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 15 August

Newcastle v West Ham (2pm) Sky Sports Tottenham v Man City (4:30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday, August 21

Liverpool v Burnley (12:30pm) BT Sports Brighton v Watford (5:30pm) Sky Sports

Sunday, August 22

Southampton v Manchester United (2pm) Sky SportsWolves v Tottenham (2pm) Sky SportsArsenal vs Chelsea (4:30pm) Sky Sports

Monday 23 August

West Ham v Leicester (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday, August 28

Manchester City v Arsenal (12:30pm) BT SportLiverpool v Chelsea (5:30pm) Sky Sports

day august 29

Burnley v Leeds (2pm) Sky SportsTottenham v Watford (2pm) Sky SportsWolves v Manchester United (4:30pm) Sky Sports

