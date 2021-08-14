Net buyers of US dollar hit highest since early March 2020 -CFTC, Reuters estimate





A US dollar bank note is visible in this illustration taken May 26, 2020. REUTERS / Dado Ruvic / Illustration

NEW YORK, Aug. 13 (Reuters) – Net purchases of the US dollar rose last week to reach their highest level since early March last year, according to Reuters calculations and released Commodity Futures Trading Commission data Friday.

The value of the net long position in dollars climbed to $ 3.08 billion in the week ended August 10, from net long positions of $ 2.11 billion the week before. Positioning in the US dollar has been net long for four consecutive weeks after remaining net short for 16 months.

The US dollar positioning was derived from the net contracts of international money market speculators in Japanese yen, euros, pounds sterling and Swiss francs, as well as Canadian and Australian dollars.

In a broader measure of the dollar’s positioning which includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso, Brazilian real and Russian ruble, the greenback posted a net long position of $ 2.993 billion this week, against net sales of $ 1.92 billion the week before.

“Speculative traders have held a modest overall long position in the US dollar for a month now, but positioning remains rather light and somewhat uninviting,” Shaun Osborne, chief forex strategist at Scotiabank wrote in a note after. CFTC data.

“This may reflect light trading conditions during the northern hemisphere summer or a desire to wait for more evidence to support building additional purchases on the US dollar. Either way, it there is clearly room for growth for the position. “

The dollar has gained around 0.4% over the past two weeks, supported by safe-haven offerings resulting from lingering concerns about the Delta coronavirus variant and rising expectations that the Federal Reserve is preparing to announce soon a decrease in its asset purchases.

A reduction in the Fed’s asset purchases is seen as a step towards tightening monetary policy and is seen as a positive scenario for the dollar.

In the cryptocurrency market, bitcoin net shorts fell to 1,104 contracts in the week ended August 10, from net shorts of 1,290 the week before. This week’s bitcoin short was the smallest since mid-May.

Bitcoin has recovered over the past two weeks, hitting just under $ 48,000 on Friday, its highest level since mid-May, after months of poor performance. Bitcoin has jumped more than 50% from its July 20 low.

A wave of global regulatory crackdown on the crypto industry has weighed on bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies this year. Since hitting a record high of just under $ 65,000 in mid-April, bitcoin has fallen by about 32%.

Japanese yen (12,500,000 yen contracts)

$ 6.858 billion

EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)

– $ 4.959 billion

STERLING BOOK (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)

-0.612 billion dollars

SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)

– $ 1.311 billion

CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)

-0.516 billion dollars

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Australian dollars)

$ 3.625 billion

MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)

$ 0.595 billion

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (NZ $ 100,000 contracts)

$ 0.072 billion

Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and David Gregorio

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-dollar-net-longs-rise-highest-since-early-march-2020-cftc-reuters-estimate-2021-08-13/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos