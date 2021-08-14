US Embassy in Afghanistan asks staff to destroy sensitive documents





The “emergency destruction services” advisory highlights the dire situation on the ground in Afghanistan as cities continue to fall into Taliban hands. The militant group controlled half of the country’s provincial capitals on Friday, including the second largest city of Kandahar. A diplomatic source told CNN that an intelligence assessment indicated Kabul could be isolated by the Taliban within a week, possibly within the next 72 hours, but stressed that this does not mean the militant group will enter the country. capital city. On Thursday, the Biden administration announced it would withdraw US personnel from the Kabul embassy, ​​leaving only “a basic diplomatic presence.” Thousands of US troops are deployed to Kabul and the region to help with the effort, which comes weeks before the US military is ready to withdraw completely from Afghanistan.

President Joe Biden on Friday spoke with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan “on ongoing efforts to safely reduce the civilian footprint in Afghanistan “, according to a tweet from the White House.

In preparation for this effort, the embassy notice on Friday said the facilities would provide “destruction support” on a daily basis and called on staff to “please take advantage and reduce the amount of sensitive material on property “, including papers and electronics.

“Please also include items with embassy or agency logos, American flags, or items that could be misused in propaganda efforts,” he said.

The advisory indicated that there would be various means of destroying these materials, including fireboxes, a disintegrator, an incinerator and compactor, and heavy equipment.

The State Department said this was part of standard procedure for minimizing the United States’ footprint.

“Samples at our diplomatic posts around the world follow a standard operating procedure designed to minimize our footprint in various categories, including personnel, equipment and supplies. The Kabul Embassy takes samples in accordance with this operational procedure. standard, “a State Department spokesperson said. noted.

The situation on the ground is incredibly difficult for U.S. diplomats, who say plans are changing by the minute, a diplomat told CNN.

Threat environment

The administration is also considering moving the US embassy from its current location in the capital to Kabul airport, CNN reported Thursday, further indication of the precarious security situation on the ground.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Friday that at this point the Defense Department did not believe Kabul was “in an environment of imminent threat,” but admitted that the Taliban appeared to be trying to ‘isolate Kabul.

Blinken and Austin met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday to discuss the situation on the ground and the withdrawal of embassy staff. The senior US diplomat also had a similar call with his counterpart in Kazakhstan on Friday, according to readings from the State Department.

Despite how quickly the Taliban has gained ground – a pace that has caught US officials off guard – and accusations from the US and other countries that the group has committed atrocities that may amount to war crimes, the Biden administration held the decision to withdraw all US forces from the country. He continued to call for a political solution to the decades-long conflict and argued that it was time for Afghan security forces to defend their own nation.

The Afghan Air Force has dramatically increased the number of airstrikes it carries out against the Taliban, according to the diplomatic source, focusing these strikes on the southern part of the country.

In the past 72 hours, the Afghan Defense Ministry claims on Twitter that it has killed around 1,000 Taliban militants in districts across the country, including the south.

“They have an air force – a competent air force – which, by the way, carries out more airstrikes than we do every day,” Pentagon spokesman Kirby said at the time. a press briefing on Friday. “They have the material – the physical and tangible benefits [over the Taliban]. Now is the time to use these benefits. “

However, experts in the region and former US diplomats said Biden’s decision to withdraw US forces from Afghanistan regardless of the conditions on the ground, combined with the ineffectiveness of the government in Kabul, hampered the capacity of Afghan national forces to respond.

As the Taliban rises rapidly and US diplomats and military personnel leave, many Afghans are left in a state of unease, fear and despair. There is particular concern among women, minorities and those who have worked for the US government – groups that now face repression and retaliation from the Taliban.

The Biden administration has said it will increase the pace of resettlement of Afghan Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) applicants and their families, but there are 20,000 pending applicants and thousands more who have worked in the alongside US organizations and are not eligible for the SIV program. .

CNN’s Oren Liebermann, Ellie Kaufman and Maia Noah contributed to this report.

