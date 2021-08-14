COVID-19: UK reports another 32,700 coronavirus cases and 100 deaths | UK News





Another 32,700 people in the UK have tested positive for COVID-19 and 100 more have died, according to recent government statistics.

That number compares to 33,074 infections and 94 deaths reported on Thursday.

The UK confirmed more than 6 million COVID-19 cases on Friday, with 30,215 confirmed cases and 86 deaths.

More than 40 million people have now been vaccinated, according to government statistics yesterday, and another 44,384 people have received a second dose of COVID-19, according to figures on Friday, with an additional 192,559 people getting a second dose.

Currently, a total of 40,206,029 people have been fully vaccinated, and 47,215,352 people have received a single dose.

According to Public Health England (PHE) figures, the incidence of coronavirus has increased in most parts of the UK and in almost all age groups.

According to the latest PHE Weekly Surveillance Report, there has been an increase in incidence in all parts of the UK except the Northeast and in all age groups except 10 to 19 years old.

Separate PHE data estimates that a COVID-19 vaccine has been launched in the UK, preventing more than 84,000 deaths.

PHE said Thursday that by August 6, 84,600 deaths and nearly 23.4 million coronavirus infections had been prevented as a result of the vaccine program.

On Friday, England’s estimated R fell slightly to between 0.8 and 1. Last week it was 0.8 to 1.1.

An R number, or reproduction number, between 0.8 and 1.0 means that, on average, between 8 and 10 out of every 10 people infected with the virus will infect others.

A number above 1 means that outbreaks can increase exponentially, while a number below 1 means that epidemics are decreasing.

Meanwhile, figures from the UK Health Security Agency estimate that daily infection growth in the UK is between -4% and 0%. This suggests that the spread of the virus is decreasing.

The results of the Zoe COVID Symptoms Study were released on Friday and suggested that people who pinged from the NHS app in England and Wales were up to four times more likely to contract the coronavirus than those who were not warned.

Those with quarantine orders had a relative risk of testing positive from 3.7 to 4.0, according to a survey of more than 750,000 contributors.

In Scotland, the figure was even higher, and people pinged to the country’s app were ten times more likely to contract the virus.

Meanwhile, a 33-year-old man from Surbiton, south London, has been sentenced to three years and six months in prison for pretending to inject an elderly woman with a COVID-19 vaccine and charging £140.

David Chambers pretended to be an NHS employee before telling 92-year-old Kathleen Martin that he jab at her home on Dec. 30, but didn’t actually break her skin.

He defrauded Ms Martin for the first £140 that day, claiming that the funds would be reimbursed by the NHS, then returned a few days later for an additional £100.

