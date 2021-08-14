Dr Scott Gottlieb expects Covid to be ‘endemic’ in US after delta increase





Dr Scott Gottlieb told CNBC on Friday that he expects the coronavirus to become endemic in the United States and other Western countries after the recent rise in delta-variant infections subsides.

“We are moving from a pandemic to an endemic virus, at least here in the United States and probably in other western markets,” Gottlieb said on “Squawk Box”. population at a relatively low frequency, such as seasonal influenza.

Gottlieb, Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration from 2017 to 2019 under the Trump administration, and now a board member of several companies, including vaccine maker Pfizer, previously said that “true herd immunity” for Covid might in fact be impossible with new infections occurring in the years to come.

“It’s not a binary moment, but I think after going through that delta wave it’s going to become more of an endemic disease where you just see some sort of infection that is persistent over the winter… but not at the levels that we are. are certainly living right now, and it doesn’t necessarily depend on booster shots, ”Gottlieb added on Friday.

Gottlieb said he expects the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant to remain noticeable in the coming weeks.

“You’re going to see the delta wave unfold probably between late September and October,” Gottlieb said. “Hopefully we’ll be on the other side or come to the other side in November, and we won’t see a big wave of infection after that on the other side of that delta wave.”

The tri-state area of ​​New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will begin to see a slight increase in delta cases as rates slow in the south, Gottlieb said.

“It’s a big country and the delta wave is going to sweep the country in a regionalized way,” he said. “By September, I hope you will see the other side of this curve very clearly in the south, but cases will increase in the northeast, the Great Lakes region, maybe the Pacific northwest. . This will probably coincide with a restart in school, some companies are coming back too if you watch last summer. “

Gottlieb’s comments on Friday morning came before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave final approval to begin distributing Covid vaccine boosters to recipients of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that have weakened the immune system. The CDC’s approval follows a unanimous vote earlier Friday to recommend booster injections from its advisory committee on immunization practices. It now allows injections to reach vulnerable people such as organ transplant recipients, as well as cancer and HIV patients.

A day earlier, the FDA approved the booster shots for people with weakened immune systems. They make up about 2.7% of the US adult population but represent about 44% of hospitalized Covid discovery cases in fully vaccinated individuals, according to recent data from the CDC.

Gottlieb said being able to provide booster shots to these Americans, helping to boost their immune protection, would lead the United States further into the “endemic phase.”

“I think this is as much of a political call as it is a public health call that US officials want to keep trying to promote early vaccinations before moving on to booster shots,” Gottlieb told About the FDA announcement Thursday.

Among those who Gottlieb says are expected to receive Covid booster shots soon include residents of nursing homes, who tend to be older and have underlying conditions that make them more vulnerable to Covid. This is particularly concerning as the Delta variant moves to the northern states and their first round of vaccinations moves further in the rearview mirror, he said.

“I would be worried about nursing homes right now, the infection seeping into these settings in the context where you have a patient population that probably has waning immunity and is more vulnerable than it is. ‘was certainly five months ago. “

Disclosure: Scott Gottlieb is a CNBC contributor and serves on the boards of directors of Pfizer, genetic testing startup Tempus, health tech company Aetion, and biotech company Illumina. He is also co-chair of the Healthy Sail Panel of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Royal Caribbean.

