In desperation, US seeks countries willing to host Afghan refugees





The American flag is reflected on the windows of the American Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, July 30, 2021. REUTERS / Stringer

WASHINGTON, Aug. 13 (Reuters) – President Joe Biden’s administration has held secret talks with more countries than previously thought in a desperate attempt to strike deals to temporarily house at-risk Afghans working for the government, four U.S. officials told Reuters.

Previously unreported talks with countries like Kosovo and Albania underscore the administration’s desire to protect U.S.-affiliated Afghans from Taliban retaliation while safely completing the approval process for their U.S. visas. .

As the Taliban tighten its grip on Afghanistan at an incredibly fast pace, the United States announced Thursday that it will send 1,000 people to Qatar to speed up the processing of special immigrant visa (SIV) applications.

Afghans who have served as interpreters for the US government and in other jobs are eligible to apply for the SIV program.

So far, around 1,200 Afghans have been evacuated to the United States and this number is expected to rise to 3,500 in the coming weeks as part of “Operation Allies Refuge”, some heading to a US military base. in Virginia to finalize their documents and others directly. to American hosts.

Fearing that the Taliban’s advances could pose a threat to SIV candidates still awaiting treatment, Washington is seeking to welcome them in third countries until their documents are completed and they can make their way to the United States. United.

“It is deeply disturbing that there is no concrete plan in place to evacuate allies who are clearly in danger,” said Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, chairman of the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service resettlement organization.

“It is puzzling why the administration took so long to get these deals,” she said.

Although there are still no agreements with third countries, a State Department spokesman said: “We are evaluating all available options.”

COUNTRIES hesitate

Two US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said countries were reluctant to welcome Afghans over concerns about the quality of security checks and health checks for COVID-19 before they were authorized to fly.

The Biden administration envisioned Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan to host thousands of applicants, but little progress has been made in this effort. Read more

“There are some worries you can expect: ‘Who are these people? How do you know these people? Can you guarantee that these people will get visas for the United States? Who will take care of these people and feed them. What if these people move away from this facility that you have them in? ”Said a senior State Department official.

The official declined to confirm which countries are in talks with the United States.

A deal to house around 8,000 Afghans in Qatar, which is home to a large US military base, has been in place for weeks, a second US official and another person familiar with the matter said, but a formal deal has yet to be announced. .

Officials warn that the pace of any potential deal could be hampered by the rapidly evolving situation in Afghanistan.

U.S. Representative Jason Crow, who has led congressional efforts to expedite the processing of SIV, said the administration should use a temporary deployment of U.S. troops to Kabul airport for the withdrawal of embassy staff to speed up the evacuations of SIV candidates, whether or not they have an agreement with a third country.

At the same time, Crow, a former Army Ranger who served in Afghanistan, said it was very difficult to evacuate many SIV candidates and their families because they cannot reach Kabul.

“If you are not already in the security perimeter of Kabul, getting there is very, very difficult,” he told Reuters. “It’s a harsh reality.”

The reluctance of some countries prompted the administration to appeal to others who might be willing to help if Washington provided assistance, officials said.

The United States has offered economic and political concessions to Kosovo for hosting several thousand Afghans, but Washington is concerned about its ability to harbor the Afghans, sources said.

Kosovo’s foreign ministry did not respond to a request for comment. The embassies of Albania, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

‘CANNOT LEAVE’

The 1,200 Afghans evacuated are only a fraction of the 21,000 people in the SIV application pipeline, and the Biden administration is still struggling to find temporary accommodation for the evacuees.

Advocates estimate the total number of people evacuated under the SIV program to be between 50,000 and 80,000 when family members are included.

James Miervaldis, chairman of the board of directors of No One Left Behind, an organization that helps SIV applicants travel to the United States, said it now seemed unlikely that most SIV applicants would be evacuated .

“The calculations and the timeline just don’t match… These people won’t be able to leave,” said Miervaldis, an Army Reserve NCO who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The issue has been closely watched by lawmakers in Congress, including Biden’s allies.

“We need to keep our promises to the thousands of Afghans who have risked their lives to help us. It is time for the Biden (administration) to cut red tape and get there,” Democratic MK Sara Jacobs said.

Reporting by Idrees Ali, Jonathan Landay, Humeyra Pamuk and Ted Hesson; Additional reporting by Fatos Bytyci in Pristina; Editing by Mary Milliken, Howard Goller and Daniel Wallis

