Disclosure: ExxonMobil, Shell and BP among oil companies paying negative taxes in the UK for some North Sea operations | climate news





Some of the world’s largest oil companies currently pay negative taxes on fossil fuel extraction and production operations in the North Sea.

According to official data released by the UK government-funded Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, in the 2019-20 tax year, ExxonMobil received £117 million from HMRC, £110 million for Shell and £39 million for BP.

But these organizations are not alone.

Image: Shell received $110 million from HMRC for tax years 2019-2020.

A third of all major energy companies operating in the North Sea paid negative taxes last year.

This was made possible in large part thanks to UK tax policies introduced just months after the Paris Climate Agreement was agreed in 2015.

The policy allows oil and gas companies to seek public funding to help dismantle rigs and infrastructure as the UK moves towards its net zero-emission goal.

After the Paris Agreement, Exxon received net tax reimbursements for its North Sea operations of £360m, BP £490m and Shell £400m rounded up to the nearest 10 million.

Some of this amount is related to the corporate tax arrangement, but a large part is related to the dissolution funds.

The UK government’s Oil and Gas Authority estimates the decommissioning cost to be £51 billion.

Daily Climate Show: Can Oil Be Green?

However, due to the government’s tax policy, UK taxpayers will bear nearly 40% of that over the next few decades.

HMRC estimates that the cost of the financial statements will be £18.3 billion between now and 2065.

This is because total government revenue from taxes on oil imports is declining primarily due to reduced demand and decommissioning costs.

Rystad Energy, an energy research company, recently ranked the UK as a country providing oil and gas companies with “world’s best revenue conditions” for “large offshore development”.

This has been explained by researchers such as Greg Muttitt, senior policy adviser at the International Institute for Sustainable Development.

He calculated that in 2019 the British government paid a tax of $1.72 (£1.24) per barrel of oil, while the Norwegian government took $21.35 (£15.44).

Campaign groups say the current tax policy is for the UK public to subsidize fossil fuel extraction, despite being urged to make greener choices in their lives.

Image: ExxonMobil received $117 million from HMRC for tax years 2019-2020. photo: AP

Tesa Khan, an environmental lawyer and founder of the campaign group Uplift, told Sky News:

“They are not helping to pay for our hospitals and schools, they are taking public money and passing it on to management and shareholders.

“The climate damage caused by their actions must be borne by all of us, and the poorest suffer the most.

“There is no excuse for subsidizing a climate emergency. Those days are over.”

“We are leading the world in recovering a better environment from the pandemic,” a Treasury spokesperson told Sky News.

“We are the first major economy to commit to a net zero by 2050 and one of the first to phase out gasoline and diesel vehicle sales by 2030.

“The UK oil and gas industry has so far paid around £375 billion in production taxes.

“Mitigation on decommissioning costs is a fundamental part of the UK tax system and contributes to the safe removal of oil and gas infrastructure from the natural environment while encouraging businesses to invest in the UK.”

An ExxonMobil spokesperson said: “The figures in the UK EITI report relate only to mining operations (oil and gas production), some of which are nearing the end of their economic life.

“ExxonMobil also has downstream and chemical operations in the UK and contributed £5.2 billion directly or indirectly to the UK in 2020.

“During the life of the North Sea, we have been the major net contributors to the tax revenues generated by the watershed, and our recent rebate represents a repayment of some of the taxes we paid previously as some of our older fields enter the decommissioning phase of life.”

A Shell spokesperson told Sky News: “We are open to paying taxes so that people understand what we are paying for and why.

“We are voluntarily disclosing more information than is required and leading best practices in this area.

“The question you’re asking is whether it’s right for a company to get a tax cut for disposing of its assets.

“Disintegration is part of the genetic life cycle.

“This stage of work is strictly regulated and subject to tax laws that enable tax relief.

“The concept of granting a tax cut on the cost of a true business is fundamental to a system of taxing profits and can be applied and used to any business in any industry, with few exceptions.

“The decommissioning costs of the oil and gas industry are continuously treated as business expenses.”

A BP spokesperson told Sky News: “EITI’s data covers only the North Sea business, which is an extract part of our business in the UK.

“All of BP’s North Sea assets are owned by a company subject to UK taxes under UK law.

“BP has donated over £40 billion in taxes to the UK government in connection with its North Sea business.”

