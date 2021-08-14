What is the UK’s Covid Booster Vaccine Plan? | Vaccines and Immunizations





Plans for the UK’s COVID-19 vaccine booster program this fall have sparked controversy. Proponents say it will save lives and help maintain freedom, but others argue that it’s more important to jab to a country where many have yet to get their first shot. We look at the current British plan and the evidence behind it.

What does the UK Covid Booster Program look like right now?

It depends on who you ask. The Joint Commission on Vaccines and Immunizations (JCVI), which advises governments on vaccine policy, has not yet provided final advice on additional programs. However, Health Minister Sajid Javid on Tuesday said there is a possibility that the flu shot and booster dose will be available to people over the age of 50, and the program will start in early September.

This is in line with interim guidelines that said in June that JCVI should give the jab to at-risk adults, over 50, and adults living with immunocompromised patients if the booster program goes live.

But on Wednesday, JCVI’s Professor Adam Finn suggested that the program could be more targeted because they clearly don’t want to give the vaccine to people who don’t need it.

Will the booster be any different from the jab ever administered?

The Guardian understands that booster capacity will not be specifically adjusted to cover the Delta variant, which has become the dominant variant in the UK. Officials pointed to data from Public Health England that showed that the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine was 96% effective and the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine was 92% effective if hospitalized after two doses.

Need a booster?

The World Health Organization (WHO) this week said it was not clear whether the antibody reductions mentioned in some studies meant reduced vaccine effectiveness. Indeed, the body’s immune response involves more than antibodies, and components such as T cells are also important, but it is unclear exactly what levels are required for protection.

The WHO added that even if the defense against infection decreases, the defense against severe diseases may remain, so booster vaccination should be given priority.

Danny Altmann, professor of immunology at Imperial College London, said the question is tricky because the data is mixed. For most people, immune monitoring data showed that antibodies and T cells were both high after the two doses, and it took more than 200 days for the levels to halve. This data set is also mostly stagnant, and a sharp increase may not have much added effect, he told The Guardian.

However, Altmann pointed out that delta transformations are complex. As data from Israel and the UK show, although the chances are reduced, people who are fully vaccinated can still contract the coronavirus and in some cases may be hospitalized. You can get a groundbreaking example of Delta, especially in those over 60, [a third dose] alleviate this. Altmann said the same would apply to other vulnerable or immunosuppressed groups. Ideally, targeting boosts based on data and immune monitoring.

Dr Rupert Beale, Director of Cell Biology at the Francis Crick Institute Infection Research Center in London, said that while the argument for a third dose in some clinically extremely vulnerable groups is overwhelming, it does not affect the wider population. He said the case of booster immunizations was less obvious. . They would certainly be beneficial, he said, but there are points to be made about vaccine equity.

What are other countries doing?

The European Medicines Agency said last month there wasn’t enough evidence to recommend a booster, but some countries went anyway. France and Germany are reviewing a third dose in certain groups starting in September, but whether they will do so before the UK is still unclear.

Germany’s health minister has decided that all additional injections must be mRNA vaccines, regardless of what type of coronavirus vaccine the individual has previously received, according to Reuters. That means Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna. .

JCVI is considering a mixed-and-match approach. Because a growing number of studies suggest that this approach can generate a stronger immune response as well as greater flexibility.

Israel has already started giving boosters to people over 60 with Isaac Herzog, who has already received his third dose.

Are there enough vaccines for rich countries to implement booster programs without missing out on poor countries?

The WHO doesn’t seem to think so, and urges the end of the booster program at least until the end of September, urging them to: In the context of ongoing global vaccine supply constraints, the administration of booster doses will exacerbate inequality by increasing demand and consuming scarce supplies. Priority populations in some countries or sub-countries have not yet received primary immunizations. According to Our World in Data, only 1.2% of people in low-income countries have had at least one corona jab, compared to 69.5% in the UK.

