Facebook, Amazon Seek US Approval To Operate Underwater Data Cable





WASHINGTON, Aug.13 (Reuters) – Facebook Inc (FB.O) and Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) have asked the US government for permission to operate a new submarine data cable between the Philippines and California after China Mobile (0941. HK) agreed to exit the plan, a government agency said on Friday.

The two companies have told the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) that they intend to start commercial operations by the end of 2022 and said the new data connection will provide significant new capacity on routes where the demand for capacity continues to increase significantly each year.

The companies in a joint filing said the new cable would help support Facebook apps and provide Amazon and its subsidiaries with the ability to support Amazon’s cloud services and connect its data centers.

A Facebook spokesperson said that the parties to the project agreed that “the best way forward to complete construction and commission the cable system was to restructure the ownership of the system, allowing the parties to reach the aim to bring connectivity to more people and regions. . “

Amazon and China Mobile did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The United States has repeatedly expressed concerns about China’s role in managing network traffic and the potential for espionage. About 300 submarine cables form the backbone of the Internet, carrying 99% of the world’s data traffic.

In September 2020, Facebook, Amazon, and China Mobile retired their app to connect San Francisco and Hong Kong as part of the Bay to Bay Express cable system. In March, Facebook withdrew a separate FCC request for a cable from Hong Kong to California.

In April 2020, the FCC approved a request by Alphabet Inc’s Google Unit (GOOGL.O) to use part of an Asian-American submarine telecommunications cable, which excluded Hong Kong, after the US agencies had raised national security concerns.

Google has agreed to operate part of this 12,875 km Pacific light cable network between the United States and Taiwan, but not to Hong Kong. Google and Facebook helped pay for the completed link building, but US regulators blocked its use.

The companies dropped the proposal to use the Hong Kong portion in August 2020.

In May 2019, the FCC unanimously voted to deny China Mobile the right to provide service in the United States, citing the risks that the Chinese government could use the approval to carry out espionage activity against the government. American.

