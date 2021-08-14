What are the rules for gun licenses in the UK? | plymouth shooting





Five people, including a three-year-old child, were killed in the worst mass shooting in 10 years in Plymouth, England.

Police said the perpetrator, Jake Davidson, 22, was a licensed gun owner, but it is not yet known if the gun was used. The UK has some of the strictest restrictions on gun ownership in the world. Next, let’s look at how authorities determine who can get a license.

Who can own a firearm?

Possession of firearms and ammunition in the UK is primarily regulated by the Firearms Act 1968. To obtain a gun permit, an individual must be assessed by the local police and determined that it does not pose a threat to public safety, and a good reason to own a firearm.

The age at which a person can own a firearm varies by region of the UK. In England, Wales and Scotland, anyone 14 years of age or older may own and use Section 1 firearms provided they have a valid firearms certificate. You must be 18 years old to own a firearm in Northern Ireland, but you must be 16 years old or older to use it with a licensed adult.

Persons sentenced to more than three years in prison cannot possess firearms or ammunition.

What types of firearms are legal?

Some firearms are completely banned and it is a crime to possess, purchase, or acquire without the approval of the Secretary of the Interior. Handguns became de facto outlawed in 1996 after the Dun Blaine Massacre, the UK’s largest mass shooting that killed 16 students and a teacher.

Some firearms, shotguns, and rifles may be licensed and kept as a firearm or shotgun certificate.

Low-powered air weapons have not been licensed in England and Wales unless they are of the type prohibited by the Firearms (Dangerous Air Weapons) Regulations of 1969, although there are still some restrictions on their sale. What constitutes a reasonable excuse may be determined by a court, but it is a crime to possess an air weapon in a public place without a reasonable excuse.

How do police grant gun licenses?

After determining whether the applicant is suitable for possession, the police decide whether to permit the individual to fire a firearm. This usually follows a number of checks that include an interview, a visit to personal property, a criminal record check, and a recommendation from a friend.

Police may use their discretion on a case-by-case basis as to which is better, but they must be able to prove that they need a firearm on regular and legitimate grounds for work, sport, or leisure (including collecting or research). Why you should own a gun.

When renewing a certificate, individuals are required by law to disclose their mental health records. The applicant’s GP may be contacted during the screening process, and the GP will be notified when the certificate is issued. While people are not obligated to disclose any relevant mental health condition for as long as the certificate is valid, doctors are obligated to disclose information if they believe the patient could cause death or serious harm to themselves or others.

Organizations, including shooting clubs, museums, and gun sellers, must apply for a license.

