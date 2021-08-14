Kubb players gather in Beloit for US Kubb Open





MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Many people have played lawn games like horseshoes or sacks. But what about kubb?

Kubb is a Scandinavian lawn game believed to originate from the Vikings. Teams stand on opposite sides of a field, called a pitch. Players throw wooden batons at blocks called kubbs in order to knock them down. In the end, the goal is to knock over the king kubb, the biggest block of wood in the middle of the field.

Beloit is the site of the US Kubb Open, which was held at Pohlman Field at 9 a.m. on Saturday, August 14. This year, competitors come from all over the Midwest to compete. For players new to the game or just looking to practice, Pohlman Field will also be open from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday. On Sunday there will be a free one-on-one tournament.

In recent years, the tournament has drawn players from 13 states, and even other countries, according to US Kubb Open tournament director Evan Fitzgerald. This year due to COVID, the tournament is a bit smaller.

If you want to play, we always take the registration, its forty dollars per team, you can register on the Kubb United website, he said. But if you want to go out and watch you can see about 30-40 teams playing tomorrow [Saturday]. Well, fill the whole outfield with players and you’ll see everyone from young kids playing to old people. It’s just a great mix of people and a lot of fun.

Fitzgerald said this tournament has the largest purse in the United States, with the first-place team taking home around $ 300, in addition to other prizes and kubb sets for other teams.

It’s a good opportunity for just about everyone to learn more about the game and hope to come home with some gear, Fitzgerald said.

For Fitzgerald, the love of the game is part of the love of the community that plays.

It’s a great way to bring your neighbors, community, and friends together, he said. I know a lot of people when they are camping, they like to play. You will also find a very welcoming community and a lot of really genuine and great people.

A kubb fun fact, a theory about the origins of games dates back to the Vikings, who used the femurs and skulls of their victims for playing. The most likely theory is that they would use excess cuts of firewood.

To learn more about kubb or to register for the tournament, click here.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbc15.com/2021/08/13/kubb-players-gather-beloit-us-kubb-open/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos