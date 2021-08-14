UK considers pros and cons of repealing bonus caps





British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is under pressure from investment banks to repeal bank bonus caps amid allegations that London could be at a competitive disadvantage.

The cap of setting a bonus cap at twice the salary was introduced across Europe in 2013 in the aftermath of the global financial crisis. This was driven by growing public outrage over perceived greed and fraud in the banking industry.

After the UK left the EU single market this year, bankers have pushed to remove the cap as part of reforms to strengthen London’s post-Brexit profile. However, such a move is controversial and may expose it to accusations that the government puts the interests of the wealthy elite first.

It’s a very controversial topic, said Robert Parker, president of the International Capital Market Association’s Asset Management and Investors Council. Bonus caps were introduced following some very unattractive behavior before the financial crisis.

The limit was to lower bank salaries. In practice, we derived our fixed salaries through salaries and role-based allowances.

Duncan Nichols, PwC

While the sale of collateralized bonds (CDOs) during that period is notable for giving huge bonuses to the bankers involved, much of the CDO ends in asset amortization after just a few years. Many felt that the bonus had gotten out of control and needed something to deter such behavior in the future. Mr Parker continues.

However, critics claim that the bonus cap had unintended consequences. The limit was to lower bank salaries. Indeed, as companies seek to maintain full compensation as much as possible, they have driven fixed salaries through payroll and role-based allowances. [within the limits of the rule], PwC’s partner Duncan Nicholls advises the Financial Services Group on remuneration practices.

What’s more, enforcing caps across global financial organizations, regardless of employee role, has proven cumbersome, Parker says.

Nicholls argues that removing the cap can give businesses more flexibility. This will allow banks to better manage their fixed costs as well as offer a larger share of variable pay at risk, which is tied to performance and subject to other regulatory risk adjustment tools such as malice and redemption. will, he says.

Competitiveness issues

One of the main criticisms of the cap is its potential impact on London’s future role as a global financial . London-based career banker Tim Skeet says the city must find a way to remain competitive after Brexit. However, this issue needs to be approached with caution.

Cities are not separate communities. It is an integral part of British society and it is in the national interest that this continues. Living in the UK and paying taxes contributes to the economy as a whole, so you need to find a way to make London attractive to the right people.

Skeet added that the banking industry is under more intensive regulatory scrutiny than before the financial crisis. He says senior management schemes and many other measures are now being put in place to ensure even greater accountability.

Nicholls added that worldwide, most compensation rules are based on the work of the Financial Stability Board, which does not advocate bonus caps, and that EU countries such as Germany and the Netherlands have expanded the application of caps.

According to Parker, there is little evidence that bankers have shunned London in jurisdictions that don’t apply bonus caps, such as New York or Singapore. It is difficult to provide evidence that the cap has created a competitive disadvantage for London, he says. But caps obviously have a lot of downsides overall.

The debate over whether the bonus cap should be repealed arises during a period of strained relations between the UK and the European Union. Brussels has been delayed in deciding whether UK financial rules are equivalent to bloc regulation amid concerns that the UK will weaken financial services rules in the future.

William Wright, managing director of think tank New Financial, says the European Union doesn’t currently trust the UK when it comes to oversight and regulatory frameworks for banking and finance. Many are convinced that the UK wants to weaken the EU and compete on unfair terms.

This lack of trust has delayed the equivalence process, and if the UK removes the bonus cap, it will further weaken relationships and ultimately undermine efforts to move to the healthier, more constructive relationships everyone wants.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thebanker.com/World/Western-Europe/UK/UK-mulls-pros-and-cons-of-scrapping-bonus-cap The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos