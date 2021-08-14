600 British churches sign to welcome Christian arrivals in Hong Kong | Christian





As thousands of Hong Kong Chinese migrate to Britain, which could be the largest immigration planned in decades, the Anglican Church must not repeat its lack of welcome to the Windrush generation, Chinese heritage clerics say.

Many who arrived in England from the Caribbean in the 1950s and 1960s were discouraged or even turned away from attending Anglican churches. Last year, Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, spoke of his shame in his C of Es record on racism.

“We don’t want the church to repeat the mistake by ignoring the needs and desires of those who come here from Hong Kong,” said Pastor Mark Nam, curator of Chinese heritage in Bristol. I have read many horrific testimonies. [of the Windrush generation]. This time, C of E is ready to welcome everyone. We must learn from history.

Earlier this year, the UK Interior Ministry received 34,300 new visa applications for Hong Kong residents seeking to live in the UK in just two months. Official estimates suggest that within the next five years, more than 1 million people with British Overseas (BNO) status could arrive in the UK.

The UK government has said that people with BNO status and their immediate family can apply for entry visas that are valid for up to five years and eventually apply for citizenship. The program began in response to Beijing’s imposition of harsh new national security laws on former British colonies.

About 600 different denominations of the British Church have signed Hong Kong Ready, promising to welcome Christians from Hong Kong into the church community. It is estimated that 1 in 10 new arrivals is a Christian.

Later this year, the C of Es Committee on Minority Anglican Affairs (CMEAC) will host a meeting on how the parish can welcome people from Hong Kong.

A support group for C of E clergy of East Asian heritage kicked off on Monday with Holy Communion at Southwark Cathedral, hosted by Hong Kong-born and raised Canon Andrew Zihni. The teahouse was built to connect and empower the 0.2% of paid clergy from China or East Asia, at all levels of the church, Nam said.

Born in Newport, South Wales, Nam spent most of his childhood in Hong Kong. When the boy’s family returned to Wales when he was a teenager, he experienced racist abuse at the school where he was the only student of Chinese heritage.

When the Black Lives Matter movement started last year, I was wondering where are the East Asian voices in the church? we didn’t see None of us knew each other, he said.

He was also concerned about the sharp rise in hate crimes against communities in East Asia after the coronavirus pandemic, fueled by repeated references to the Chinese plague by former US President Donald Trump.

Manchester’s Dean and CMEAC Chairman Rogers Govender welcomed the Teahouse’s launch. He said finding ways to support Chinese heritage and East Asian clergy and laity networks and communities has been identified as one of our main goals.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/aug/14/600-uk-churches-sign-up-to-welcome-christian-arrivals-from-hong-kong The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos