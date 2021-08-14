Nearly 600 people crossed the English Channel in one day, setting a new record | UK News





Nearly 600 people crossed the English Channel in one day this week, setting a new daily record.

At least 592 people made a dangerous crossing on Thursday and at least 155 were blocked by French authorities and returned to the continent, Interior Ministry figures show.

According to data collected by the PA News Agency, this surpasses the previous record of 482 on August 4th.

Search and rescue operations work to find migrants crossing the channel after an increase in attempts.

Since early 2021, more than 11,000 people have crossed the Strait of Dover in small boats.

It comes after an Eritrean man lost his life trying to arrive in the UK on Thursday.

A, 27, died after jumping into the sea with four other people after a boat began to sink in the Strait of Dover.

His girlfriend, 22, watched him get into the water before he was rescued, an association to help French immigrants told the PA news agency.

After returning to the port of Dunkirk, she found her boyfriend dead after being taken to hospital.

An investigation into the negligence of the death was initiated.

The man’s death did not stop people from making dangerous trips.

The British Interior Ministry said 25 people arrived in the UK in one vessel and the rest returned to France.

Image: Since the beginning of this year, more than 11,000 people have crossed the Strait of Dover in small boats now. photo: AP

Lisa Doyle, head of advocacy and engagement for the Refugee Council, said, “Governments must recognize that people must make risky journeys to find safety during war, persecution and violence.

“We are talking about ordinary men, women and children who are forced to leave their homes through no fault of their own. Despite their adverse conditions, they struggle to survive.

“Governments need to change their approach. Instead of trying to punish or drive out those seeking safety because of the type that migrated to the UK, they need to create and promise a safe route.

“As a nation, we can save lives and empower those who have already gone through a lot to give back to the communities that welcome them.”

Image: Governments must change their approach, according to the Refugee Commission. photo: AP

Interior Minister Pretty Patel has vowed to make the Strait route “impossible”.

The charity has criticized Patel and her department and called for a safer and more legal route for people seeking asylum in the UK.

